Plastic Pipes Industry to Grow by $8.2 Billion During 2020-2027 Despite COVID-19 Challenges

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Pipes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Plastic Pipes market worldwide will grow by a projected US$8.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

PVC, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.4% and reach a market size of US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The PVC market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$198.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$200.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the PVC segment will reach a market size of US$604.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Plastic Pipes market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Plastic Pipes market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Plastic Evolves as a Vital Material for Pipeline Systems

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Plastic Pipes Demand in Emerging Markets Remains Strong

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Witness Strong Growth

Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plastic Pipes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

A.G. Petzetakis S.A. ( Greece )

) Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Aliaxis S.A. ( Belgium )

) IPEX, Inc. ( Canada )

) China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. ( China )

) Egeplast AS ( Turkey )

) Finolex Industries Ltd. ( India )

) Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Future Pipe Industries (UAE)

JM Eagle Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) Amanco Brasil Ltda. ( Brazil )

) Wavin N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. ( USA )

) North American Pipe Corporation ( USA )

) Performance Pipe (a Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Division)

Pipelife International GmbH ( Austria )

) Plastika AS ( Slovakia )

) Polypipe PLC (UK)

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd ( Japan )

) Shin-Etsu Polymer Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Tessenderlo Group ( Belgium )

) Thai Pipe Industry Co. Ltd. ( Thailand )

) Uponor Infra Oy ( Finland )

Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth

Advances in Material Grades Benefit Growth

PVC Pipes Maintain Stronghold Led by Material Innovations

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand

Players Improvise on Plastic Pipe Composition for Oil and Gas Sector

HDPE Pipes Register Strong Gains in Sewer Applications

Polypropylene Pipes Gain from New Formulations

Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs

Global Climate Change Opens Growth Opportunities

Mining Pipelines Offer Strong Growth Potential for PE Pipes

Demand on Rise for Glass Fiber-Reinforced Pipes

Structured Wall and Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage

Replacement Demand Drives Growth Opportunities

Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Growth Prospects

Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries Lends Traction

Coiled Polyethylene Pipes in Telecommunication Applications

Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market

Demand for Water Access in Developing Countries Drives Growth

Plastic Pipes Gain Share in Water and Wastewater Treatment

Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand

Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

