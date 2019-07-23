Plastic Security Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Discusses Best Practices for Security Seal Programs

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing an effective security sealing program for your business can have many benefits for your operations and organization. However, utilizing plastic seal features like unique colors and consistent numbering and markings, alongside thorough seal tracking can get confusing in the process of developing the most efficient sealing plan for your company's security and operational needs. Plastic security seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses security seal program best practices to help your business effectively utilize their security seal investment.

When Receiving and Storing Seals…

It's important to inspect your seal order for any discrepancies in color, markings, and logos, paying special attention to quality and quantity as well. Once confirmed for the correct order specifications, the seals should be inventoried in a secure space with limited access only by those responsible for overseeing and facilitating seal release and tracking. Keeping careful track of seal inventory by logging seal releases and determining the rate of use will aid your business in staying on top of your seal program schedule, ensuring you'll be aware when seal inventory is running low and be able to identify any discrepancy in the seal releases.

When Handling the Seals…

Be familiar with the seal model your company is utilizing for the sealing program, understanding its features and functionality. Once again, only authorized, well-trained employees should be handling the seals from inventory to application to avoid any discrepancies in the seal program, ensuring these employees properly document seal release, application, and removal in the process. Having these employees be completely aware of sealing program and procedures is the most valuable practice in guaranteeing a successful program. When applying the seals note if there are any cosmetic problems in a log, so during seal checks these cosmetic fluctuations are not taken as potential tampering attempts.

When Inspecting the Seals...

It's important to inspect seals regularly in a security seal program in order to promptly identify any potential tampering. The seals should be thoroughly inspected at the locking point any time the seal changes custody or location at minimum, confirming from each check-point that the seal is intact and that the movement is logged. For seals in more long-term use positions, regular inspections are less necessary, but a handful of inspections annually should still be standard. Inspections would be where tampering, such as a cut or open seal, and strange markings, like holes or scratches, should be identified, reported, and investigated. If the seal is showing signs of wear, it should be promptly removed and replaced.

When Recording the Seals...

Keeping thorough and detailed records of your seal program is your business's best tool for a successful security seal program. A sufficiently thorough seal system log would ideally include 3 sets of data: Inventory and issue information, use and application information, and destination or removed-from-service data. This tracking system can be electronic or physical, but it is necessary in some form.

The best practices above are valuable pieces of advice regarding security seal programs. It's imperative to have an efficient, quality seal system in place for any business in need of one and utilizing the tips above are a great start.

