Plastic Security Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Discusses Why Plastic Seals Are the Most Cost-Effective Security Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing the right security seal for your business's needs while keeping cost low may sound like a challenge, but rest assured, the perfect solution exists. Assessing your industry and finding the right product doesn't have to be a process making you jump through hoops; more likely than not, plastic security seals will fit the bill, without overcharging your company account. Plastic security seals manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses a few reasons why plastic seals are the most cost-effective security seals below.

The Price is Right: Plastic security seals are generally set at a lower price point than their metal security seal counterparts but provide mainly the same use: a tamper-evident barrier to protect against theft or compromise. Plastic security seals are a cost-efficient way to provide a level of essential protection to vital business possessions like inventory cases or meters. Though they are low-cost, plastic security seals come with the high rewards of excellent construction and added security.

Increased Flexibility: Physically, plastic is a more flexible material than metal, so there are a few added advantages of plastic security seals over metal security seals, without sacrificing durability. Plastic security seals are easier to apply, with the added benefit of being simpler to remove, only requiring a simple pair of scissors to get the job done.

Varied Industry Uses: Plastic security seals have their place in many industries around the world. Benefitting everything from the airline industry to the healthcare industry, alongside obvious buyers like shipping and freight companies, tamper-evident plastic security seals are perfect for tracking inventory, securing compartments and doors, marking valves or meters, and much more. Paired with all these uses, tamper-evident seals show if a seal has been tampered or violated, alerting workers of theft or attempt to compromise early on.

Numerous Shapes to Fit Your Needs: To accommodate their multi-industry uses, plastic security seals are available in all kinds of colors, shapes, and sizes to conform perfectly to your business's needs. With a variety of uses comes an array of products, available to accommodate all kinds of customer needs. The cost-efficient price tag of producing plastic security seals makes them highly customizable for each specific use a company has in mind, adding to the appeal and expanding the market of these kinds of seals.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting & Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting & Manufacturing