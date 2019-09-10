Plastic Security Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Explains How to Select the Right Plastic Security Seal

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With various applications and styles, the plastic security seal is a valuable and versatile business tool essential for your company's security regime. Plastic security seals have been used to secure truck trailers, seal utility meters, and lock airline carts, among other uses across many other sectors. However, you may not be sure what plastic seal will fit your needs as a business. Plastic security seals manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, explains how to select the right plastic security seal below.

Types of Plastic Security Seals

Plastic security seals have a variety of styles and features fit for different needs. Before you can go into deciding what seal is right for you, it's wise to familiarize yourself with all different kinds of security seals on the market.

Fixed-Length Plastic Security Seals. Fixed length security seals have one single locking position at a set length. This is the primary feature of fixed length seals, as their locking point makes them highly tamper-evident, increasing their utility as a security seal. They're most commonly used in transportation and supply chains.

Adjustable Length Plastic Security Seals. Adjustable length security seals offer a larger variety of lengths and strengths to choose from as a buyer. They are pulled tight to secure objects and are inherently more customized to your business's needs due to their adjustable length. Their customization is what makes them a popular security tool in the airline and loss prevention industries, along with the aforementioned transportation and supply chain sectors.

Padlock Plastic Security Seals. This type of seal features a larger printing area for customized barcodes or text, along with an exact fixed length for specific uses. They are most commonly used to secure utility meters, cabinets, and catering carts, preventing all sorts of tampering attempts.

How to Choose Which Seal is the Right Fit

When selecting a security seal, keep in mind three major factors: length, type, and strength. Each seal type described above fits best for certain purposes, so determine what your business's needs are and go from there to decide. Many company's use plastic security seals as a cost-effective method of security, deterring tampering and theft with tamper-evident features. Assessing exactly what you need the seals for, how long they need to be, how fast you need access to a sealed object, and what kind of shipping conditions it will be under are all wise considerations to make before finalizing a security seal purchase.

Making sure you're informed regarding the different kinds of plastic security seals will allow your business to make a wise, well-informed decision regarding the safety and security of their seal uses.

