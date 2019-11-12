Plastic Security Seals Manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses How the Amusement Inspection Industry Can Benefit from Security Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amusement parks are places known for fun and games, with exhilarating rides and all the fried foods one can stomach! However, all of the fun is contingent, of course, on all rides being operable and safe. Amusement inspectors are tasked with ensuring that rides meet the right safety regulations to ensure every guest has a safe experience and security seals can be a crucial part of the inspection process. Plastic security seals manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses how the amusement inspection industry can benefit from the use of security seals.

Protecting Ride Storage Units: Many amusement rides travel the country for county fairs and special events, meaning all these large, complex rides get packed up and transported somewhere new on a regular basis. In order to ensure the ride parts are secured in travel, a security regime should be in place to prevent theft and tampering. For something as large and detailed as amusement rides, the best security precautions should be taken in transporting them. Relying on high-security seals, such as cable or bolt seals, to secure trailers, railcars, and containers is likely the best move to ensure all the proper parts arrive on-time and unharmed.

Tagging Inspected Rides: Once the rides are set up and ready to be inspected for any operational or safety issues, there should be an identifiable way to tell the rides that are inspected and safe to ride apart from those that have not been inspected or are not yet deemed safe to ride. Security seals can make this extremely easy with a color-coded security regime using plastic seals or wire seals. Since these seals are primarily a marker of progress, they need-not be high strength. Instead, the seals used here should be easily removable in case of a sudden shutdown or ride issue.

Identifying Tampered Ride Parts: Another important piece of setting up an amusement ride is securing the ride's functional pieces. If there are special levers, latches, or doors that must be secured completely to ensure full ride functionality and security, then security seals are the perfect way to prevent these essential pieces from being tampered with. Most security seals have a tamper-evident feature, giving clear signs of tampering to those inspecting the parts regularly. This is an important factor in keeping rides safe consistently, as an inspector will be able to quickly identify if a key piece of the ride's functionality has been tampered with and quickly rectify the issue.

Keeping riders and guests safe is the main interest of any amusement ride inspector. Security seals can be a valuable tool for inspectors to be able to do their job effectively and efficiently, benefiting the greater public and the amusement park industry overall.

