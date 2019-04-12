PLANVIEW, N.Y., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic security seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, lists three ways a plastic strap seal can be used.

Plastic strap security seals are effective, strong, and tamper evident. These security straps vary in length, are easy to use, are cost-effective, can work with a number of materials, and can also be applied and removed without the use of special tools. These types of seals are ideal for any number of uses.

One of the most relevant uses of plastic strap security seals is for security measures. The following are three ways a plastic strap seal can be used for security:

Act as a theft deterrent. Plastic strap security seals are indicative seals, which means they do not physically prevent intrusion, but are tamper evident. That means plastic strap security seals will show when a product has been interfered with. Due to visual indications of potential theft, retail and shipping companies can benefit greatly from plastic strap security seals. Assist in inventory management. Plastic strap security seals can be customized. With customizable options such as color, printing, and barcoding, monitoring inventory can be made easier. These types of seals assist in accurate inventory tracking and aid in loss prevention. Inventory tracking can also be made more efficient with these customizable options. Secure multiple sized containers. Plastic strap security seals are available in a variety of lengths and breaking strengths. Their varying length and strength allow them to be used to secure objects of all sizes. These objects include first aid kits, money bags, chemical drums, valves, and fire extinguishers to name a few. These seals are also available in fixed-length and adjustable-length options. Fixed-length seals are thought to be more secure because the seal clicks into a static position. Adjustable-length straps are ideal for objects of all sizes because they are re-sealable.

Plastic strap security seals are a great choice when looking to keep inventory safe. Whether products are in a warehouse or on the shelves, these seals will keep intruders at bay, which is why companies choose to allow these seals to aid in the monitoring of merchandise and other important items.

American Casting & Manufacturing security labels supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

