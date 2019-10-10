Plastic Security Seals Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses Security Seals in the Dairy Industry

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy industry is a heavily regulated industry with its risk of potential spoilage and contamination. Knowing this, one of the dairy industry's most essential tools should be security seals. Used largely to prevent tampering and discourage theft, security seals can also be good tracking mechanisms for product batches, transportation, and machinery. Plastic security seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses more about security seals in the dairy industry below.

How Can the Dairy Industry Utilize Security Seals?

There are a variety of ways to apply security seals effectively in the dairy industry. A security seal can be a notifier of valuable information, such as a hatch or valve being open or closed, as well as specific shipping fleet color coding. In addition, they are a valuable security tool fit for use in the highly-regulated dairy industry since certain high-security seals provide cargo with reliable and secure protection from any potential tampering and theft.

What Kinds of Security Seals are the Most Useful in the Dairy Industry?

Speaking in terms of the uses mentioned above, there are two kinds of security seals that are the best fit for the dairy industry: plastic security seals and bolt security seals. The former is a simple, easily applied and easily removed plastic seal ideal for marking valve placements, identifying fleets, marking batches, and disclosing what's inside tanks. The latter is a higher security seal used primarily in storage and transportation, when cargo is most at risk of tampering and theft.

Plastic Security Seals: Plastic security seals are especially valuable because of the features they have: the array of colors they come in, their customized lettering or numbering, and the unique serial numbers all enhance their utility as a tamper-evident security product. Their colors can be used for a color-coded security plan, bringing more organization and coordination to your company when used efficiently.

Bolt Seals: Bolt seals are a valuable high-security tool for dairy companies seeking a way to secure their cargo shipments. They can be especially useful not only for protection purposes, but also shipment tracking purposes, since they too have unique serial coding on them. Bolt seals are easily applied by hand, but often require a bolt seal remover during the removal process. This feature enhances their use as a security tool, adding to their overall value.

Utilizing both plastic security seals and bolt seals will provide your dairy company with a stronger multi layered security system, leaving your products at a lower risk of potentially harmful events like tampering or contamination.

