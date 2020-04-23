Plastic Tubes in China | 2020 Industry Report | Many Companies Adopting Sustainable and Intelligent Innovation in Their Product Designs

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Plastic Tube Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China plastic tube market was $333 million in 2018.



The growth of the market is attributed to the integration of printing and design technology by plastic tube manufacturers that enhance the packaging capabilities and have strong economic prospects. Advanced packaging technology has allowed companies to introduce innovation in products rather than adhere to traditional packaging methods.



Many companies, therefore, adopt sustainable and intelligent innovation in their product designs. The consumption of plastic tubes is increasing due to several benefits of plastic tubes such as ease of use, portability, and convenience. However, a ban on the use of plastic due to its environmental effects and fluctuation in prices of raw materials may hinder the growth of the market.



The plastic tubes market in China is estimated to witness potential growth owing to the growth in personal care products and food & beverage industry in the country. The consumers in China are becoming highly sophisticated for their needs of personal care and cosmetics products and the local companies are catching up by using natural ingredients.



As per the International Trade Administration (ITA), the country has an estimated revenue of $50 billion in domestic sales of personal care and cosmetics products in 2015. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income are the crucial factors contributing to the rising demand for personal care and cosmetics products in the country. For instance, cosmetics consumption in China is significantly prevalent in tier 1 megacities, with considerable penetration in the country's inland tier 2 and tier 3 cities.



The report analyzes the China plastic tube market on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is classified into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamides, and others. Polyethylene type of plastic pipe led the market in 2018 and is further estimated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, cosmetic, oral care, and others. Furthermore, the market consists of several players that are operating and providing plastic tubes across the globe.



Some of the key market players include Essel Propack, Ltd., Prisha Tubes Pvt. Ltd., Shree Rama Multi-Tech, Ltd., Berry Global, Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Inc., and Others. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. China Plastic Tube Market by Type

5.1.1. Polyethylene

5.1.2. Polypropylene

5.1.3. Polyamides

5.1.4. Others (Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Polymer (EVOH))

5.2. China Plastic Tube Market by End-user

5.2.1. Pharmaceutical

5.2.2. Cosmetic

5.2.3. Oral Care

5.2.4. Others (Food & Beverages)



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Albea Services S.A.S.

6.2. Berry Global Inc.

6.3. CCL Industries Corp.

6.4. Cope Plastics Inc.

6.5. Essel Propack Ltd.

6.6. Hoffmann Neopac AG

6.7. Huhtamki Oyj

6.8. Lakeland Plastics Inc.

6.9. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Inc.

6.10. Scandolara S.p.A.

6.11. Prisha Tubes Pvt. Ltd.

6.12. Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.



