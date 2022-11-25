Plastic Water Storage Tank Market Trends and Forecast The global plastic water storage tank market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of ~4% from 2022 to 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Trends, opportunities and forecast in plastic water storage tank market to 2027 by application (potable water, water conservation, wastewater, industrial wastewater, fire protection, plumbing and engineering solution), end use (residential, industrial, commercial, and municipal), polymer (polyethylene, and PVC, and others) process (fresh and recycled), size (less than 1,000 liters, 1,000 to 5,000 liters, and more than 5,000 liters) type (aboveground and underground) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global plastic water storage tank market looks promising with opportunities in the sectors of residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal. The global plastic water storage tank market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of ~4% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing construction activities and increasing concerns about water conservation.

Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Application, End Use, Polymer, Plastic, Size, and Type

Evolution of Plastic Water Storage Tank Opportunities



Plastic water storage tank opportunities have evolved through a number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of Plastic Water Storage Tank Technologies

Emerging Trend in the Plastic Water Storage Tank Market

The emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, is the increasing demand for four layered water storage tanks for protection from bacteria and fungus.

Growth in various segments of the plastic water storage tank market are shown in the figure below.

Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Segments

Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Segment

In this market, wastewater is the largest application market, and polyethylene is the largest polymer segment.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global plastic water storage tank market by application, end use, process, polymer, size, type, and region, as follows:



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Application [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kiloton) from 2016 to 2027]:

Potable Water

Water Conservation

Wastewater

Industrial Waste Water

Fire Protection

Plumbing and Engineering Solution



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by End Use [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kiloton) from 2016 to 2027]:

Municipal

Industrial

Commercial

Residential



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Polymer [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kiloton) from 2016 to 2027]:

Polyethylene

PVC and Others



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Plastic [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kiloton) from 2016 to 2027]:

Virgin

Recycled



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Size [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kiloton) from 2016 to 2027]:

Less than 1,000 liters

1,000 liters to 5,000 liters

More than 5,000 liters



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Type [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kiloton) from 2016 to 2027]:

Aboveground

Underground



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kiloton) from 2016 to 2027]:

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

List of Plastic Water Storage Tank Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, plastic water storage tank companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the plastic water storage tank companies profiled in this report include-

Sintex

Niplast

Plastic Proget European

Enduramaxx

Cotteril Civils

American Tank

Protank

Nova Plastic Industries

GHP Manufacturing

Plastic Water Storage Tank Insights

The analyst forecasts that polyethylene will remain the largest polymer segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth because it is exceptionally durable, light weight, and cost effective.

Within the global plastic water storage tank market, residential will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing housing starts and growing population.

Plastic tanks are used for potable water, water conservation, wastewater, industrial wastewater, fire protection, and plumbing and engineering applications. The largest application will continue to be plastic tanks for potable water, which is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction and increasing spending on water infrastructure.

In this market, underground plastic water storage tanks are more predominant due to increasing government regulation towards wastewater treatment and water conservation.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and construction activities in this region.

Features of Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market

Market Size Estimates: Global plastic water storage tank market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Global plastic water storage tank market size by various segments, such as application, end use, process, polymer, size, type, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global plastic water storage tank market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, end use, process, polymer, size, type, and regions for global Plastic Water Storage Tank market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global plastic water storage tank market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the plastic water storage tank market size?

Answer: The global plastic water storage tank market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for plastic water storage tank market?

Answer: The plastic water storage tank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the plastic water storage tank market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing construction activities and increasing concerns about water conservation.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for plastic water storage tanks?

Answer: Municipal, industrial, commercial, and residential are the major end uses for plastic water storage tanks.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in plastic water storage tank market?

Answer: An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, includes increasing demand for four layered water storage tanks for protection from bacteria and fungus.

Q6. Who are the key plastic water storage tank companies?



Answer: Some of the key plastic water storage tank companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which will be the largest application segment of the plastic water storage tank market in the future?

Answer: The largest application will continue to be plastic tanks for potable water, which is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing residential construction and increasing spending on water infrastructure.

Q8: In the plastic water storage tank market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific will remain the largest region. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and construction activities in this region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global plastic water storage tank market by application (potable water, water conservation, wastewater, industrial wastewater, fire protection, plumbing and engineering solution), end use (residential, industrial, commercial, and municipal), polymer (polyethylene, and PVC, and others), process (fresh and recycled), size (less than 1,000 liters, 1,000 to 5,000 liters, and more than 5,000 liters), type (aboveground and underground), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global plastic water storage tank market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global plastic water storage tank market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global plastic water storage tank market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global plastic water storage tank market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global plastic water storage tank market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global plastic water storage tank market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global plastic water storage tank market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global plastic water storage tank market?



For any questions related to plastic water storage tank market or related to plastic water storage tank market share, plastic water storage tank market analysis, and plastic water storage tank market size, write to Lucintel analysts at [email protected]. We will be glad to get back to you soon.



