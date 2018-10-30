Plastiq Adds Expedited Check Delivery to its Accelerated Payments Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastiq, the best way to pay bills by credit card, today introduced the newest part of its Accelerated Payments Suite, expedited check delivery. This feature enables customers to make payments by check with delivery in as little as two business days.

As the newest addition to the Accelerated Payments Suite, expedited check payment on the Plastiq platform offers a convenient and flexible way for customers to maximize their credit line. Customers simply schedule the payment and choose expedited delivery in order to guarantee delivery within two business days. Plastiq accepts the customer's payment by credit card and sends a check to their vendor. Business owners benefit from the cash float available by leveraging their credit card payoff periods, and can also earn rewards that they can then invest back into their business.

Expedited check delivery is part of Plastiq's suite of accelerated payment services that includes standard and expedited ACH bank transfers and US domestic wire transfers. All of these payment delivery methods offer business owners faster delivery, allowing them to charge their cards closer to a payment due date.

"Our customers have sent more than 800,000 checks via Plastiq and expedited check delivery provides them with even more flexibility in how they manage payments of whatever expense they choose," said Eliot Buchanan, CEO of Plastiq. "Our goal is to support the digitization of commerce by providing new ways for our customers to use their credit cards to simplify payments and maximize rewards."

Plastiq's payments platform has served more than one million clients and processed billions in payments for a wide range of expenses, from business supplies, to contractors, to taxes and rent. Business owners and consumers alike rely on Plastiq for a reliable and convenient way to pay virtually any bill, while benefiting from credit card points programs, early payment discounts, or a few days' float while an invoice settles.

Expedited check delivery is available now to US-based customers with a verified Plastiq account. Learn more about expedited check delivery in our support center. To sign up for Plastiq, go to www.plastiq.com.

About Plastiq

Plastiq is bill pay with benefits, enabling business owners and consumers to use a credit card for virtually any expense, even ones that normally require a check. With Plastiq, it's easier to earn credit card rewards, tap early-payment discounts, and use your cash in ways that make the most sense for you. Plastiq works with all major credit card providers, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, Visa, and JCB, and its payments platform has served more than one million clients, processing billions in payments for a wide range of expenses, from business supplier payments, to contractors, to taxes and rent. As the first approved third-party provider of credit card payments to the Canada Revenue Agency, taxpayers have made hundreds of millions in CRA payments through Plastiq. Learn more at www.plastiq.com.

SOURCE Plastiq Inc

