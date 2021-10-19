Plataine Wins Frost & Sullivan's Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing

Plataine is a provider of intelligent digital assistants for manufacturing, addressing the complexity of current-day manufacturing, that requires consideration of multiple factors, constraints and dependencies between production operations, materials, tools, machines and HR requirements. Moreover, COVID and the erratic recovery of the global markets, present further challenges with unstable production demand, supply chain disruptions, and unexpected employee presence on the production floor given local lockdowns or personal quarantines.

To address these challenges, Plataine combined the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI), industrial IoT (IIoT), edge computing, and context-aware intelligent software in a suite of digital assistants, deployed on secure cloud servers. By integrating with the ERP backbone, MES and PLM systems of customers, Plataine's intelligent digital assistants receive production demand, customer requirements, order quantities and due dates to set boundary conditions and analyze real-time data gathered from machines and sensors on the production floor. The digital assistants then generate optimized production plans to maximize material yield, equipment effectiveness and waste reduction as well as recommendations on best available material choices and coordinated maintenance plans for tools and other assets.

According to Isaac Premsingh, a senior industry analyst, "Plataine's market-leading technology combines proprietary AI-enabled scheduling algorithms and searchable digital threads to arm factory managers and operators with the flexibility required to make optimized decisions in real-time in a complex, dynamic manufacturing environment."

Plataine's newly announced Practimum-OptimumTM algorithm represents a further paradigm shift in production optimization, integrating Machine Learning and Optimization-Search capabilities to create a self-learning system, that emphasize not only optimal production KPIs, but also practical production plans that consider all facets of the production plan and are robust to execute.

Frost & Sullivan commends Plataine for its resilience and agility in delivering high-quality customer experience while navigating service delivery challenges during lockdown restrictions and travel bans in 2020. As a testament to its consistency in building customer pipeline, Plataine successfully completed remote online deployments with several new customers despite the challenging year.

Mr. Premsingh further explains, "The path to zero-waste manufacturing requires integrating software solutions to help manufacturers meet deadlines, ensure product quality, and remain competitive. Plataine's context-aware digital assistants that constantly interact with factory assets to augment decision-making processes at the enterprise level are key to achieving factory-level optimum in three critical areas: scheduling, quality, and utilization of material and resources."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

