PlatCore Achieves Elite ServiceNow Partner Status

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an exciting year of growth, PlatCore is honored to announce its advancement to ServiceNow's Elite Partner Status. ServiceNow's partner status is determined by expertise of ServiceNow‑enabled solutions and go‑to‑market maturity. PlatCore is honored to join this group of top tier partners to have achieved this prestigious level.

In the last year, PlatCore experienced rapid global customer expansion including growth in the public sector market. PlatCore continued to invest heavily into Sales, Development, and Product Support continuing our commitment to deliver on-going client value and positive outcomes. "Achieving Elite partner status affirms the hard work and great success we have experienced in the last year. We owe much of this success to our amazing customers. In fact, their glowing reviews have validated this achievement," says PlatCore's CEO, Jon Becker. To read PlatCore's reviews, visit the ServiceNow App Store.

PlatCore's Learning Management System is the first LMS built on the Now Platform. Leveraging the Now Platform, PlatCore helps simplify and streamline training delivery. Consolidating employee learning to ServiceNow increases efficiency, and improves compliance tracking, reporting and accountability.

With continued momentum in sight, and a major release in the works, PlatCore is looking forward to the exciting year ahead. Click here to learn more!

About PlatCore

PlatCore is a leading provider of Learning Management Solutions, offering seamlessly integrated Learning Management Systems for today's regulatory environment. The first LMS built in ServiceNow, PlatCore utilizes the powerful Now Platform to allow customers to easily automate, manage and track employee training.

PlatCore gives businesses the distinct advantage of leveraging the processes, familiarity and cost of the known and celebrated ServiceNow system. All PlatCore solutions are certified by ServiceNow to ensure market-leading security, scalability, and reliability. For more information, visit www.platcore.com or email 232260@email4pr.com.

