Platelet and Plasma Market to Hit $7.1B by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the platelet and plasma market which estimates the market valuation for platelets & plasma will cross US $7.1 billion by 2026. Favorable government initiatives to encourage blood donation among individuals will foster the overall market growth.

The increasing prevalence of liver diseases among the elderly population, owing to functional limitations, will favor market growth. Rising cases of liver cirrhosis, alcohol-related liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, liver cancer, pediatric liver disease, hepatocellular carcinoma among others will propel the platelet and plasma market during the forecast period. According to the American Liver Foundation, about 21,000 men and 8,000 women are affected by liver cancer each year in the U.S. Thus, increasing cases of liver associated disorders across the globe will augment the platelet & plasma industry growth.

The plasma segment accounted for over 33% of the market share in 2019. Plasma can be used for the treatment of various diseases. Usage of plasma for individuals suffering from a burn, shock, along with liver disease and multiple clotting factor deficiencies will favor the segmental growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic and neurological diseases requiring plasma for treatment will augment the segmental progression.

The hemorrhage segment is expected to account for around a 2% CAGR during 2020-2026. Hemorrhage refers to abnormal blood loss inside and outside the body. Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) refers to a heavy loss of blood post-pregnancy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), postpartum hemorrhage is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality in low-income countries. The demand for platelets and plasma for treatment of hemorrhage, especially postpartum hemorrhage, will propel the segmental growth.

The hospital segment accounted for around a 62% market share in 2019. The rising number of hospital visits for the treatment of several health-related issues propels the overall market growth. The availability of blood transfusions in hospitals for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, epilepsy, heart disease among others, will boost the segmental growth. The availability of advanced healthcare technologies and facilities, as well as reimbursement policies for hospital treatment, will foster market growth.

The Asia-Pacific platelet & plasma market accounted for over USD 1.7 Billion market value in 2019 and is projected to experience substantial growth during the analysis period. Developing healthcare infrastructure will lead to a rise in plasma and platelet demand. Moreover, surging initiatives by several organizations such as the Indian Red Cross Society to create awareness for blood donation will foster the Asia-Pacific's market growth.

Some major findings of the platelet and plasma market report include:

Increasing number of blood transfusions will favor the platelet and plasma market growth.

Advances in therapeutic protein drug development, along with rising demand for advanced therapies for the treatment of several diseases, will augment the market growth globally.

Exclusive use of plasma for the treatment of rare diseases in Europe will accelerate the platelet & plasma market growth.

will accelerate the platelet & plasma market growth. Favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries will enhance the platelet and plasma business growth.

Increasing funds for the improvement of blood storage infrastructure in North America promotes the regional industry growth.

Some of the prominent business players operating in the platelet & plasma industry include America's Blood Centers, American Association of Blood Banks, American Red Cross, European Blood Alliance, Indian Red Cross, Blood Centers of America, Japanese Red Cross, South African Red Cross Society, Italian Red Cross, and OneBlood. These market players are focusing on developing innovative services to encourage blood donation. For instance, in April 2018, American Red Cross relaunched RedCrossBlood.org to make donations more convenient for donors through improved content search, mobile-friendly user experience, and advanced personalization. The launch helped the organization to attract more donors, thereby securing the company's growth.

