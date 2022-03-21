Platform Science and Navistar to Bring Transformative Virtual Vehicle Solution to More Trucks

"Virtual Vehicle allows us to expand the power of our connected services platform OnCommand Connection to maximize the value of data for our customers," said Chet Ciesielski, VP of On-Highway Heavy Duty Truck Business, Navistar. "Our collaboration with Platform Science provides convenient digital solutions to our customers – meeting them where they are and taking them where they want to be in the future."

The Virtual Vehicle platform, which Navistar will deploy beginning in 2023, offers many benefits to fleets, including:

PRODUCTIVITY: With factory-installed telematics hardware, fleets can maximize uptime by avoiding installation delays and costs for complementary hardware.

FLEXIBILITY: Virtual Vehicle allows fleets to create a software experience catered to individual business needs through a growing pipeline of developer-created innovations.

ACCESSIBILITY: Virtual Vehicle leverages edge, cloud and in-dash data to optimize networks, keeping data available 24/7/365, even when fleets are offline.

Virtual Vehicle leverages edge, cloud and in-dash data to optimize networks, keeping data available 24/7/365, even when fleets are offline. COST-EFFECTIVE: Users of participating applications on Virtual Vehicle benefit from usage-based billing

"As a leader in OEM native telematics, Platform Science is setting the standard for modern enterprise fleets with Virtual Vehicle," said Jake Fields, co-founder and CTO, Platform Science. "The Virtual Vehicle platform brings a wide range of integrated Android fleet apps to customers, giving fleets choice and providing them with total flexibility to select the software solutions they need without the burden and expense of adding new hardware to access new apps. We are very excited to work with Navistar to deliver these solutions to customers and empower those customers to provide a safer, more user-friendly experience for drivers and achieve more efficient outcomes."

"Navistar's integration of Virtual Vehicle allows us to leverage a combined solution to look at efficiencies in how we conduct maintenance today," said Tony Wahl, Director of Equipment Purchasing, Werner. "This level of connectivity between service providers simplifies the maintenance process and helps us operate more effectively."

For more information, visit www.virtualvehicle.io .

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. In 2021, Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves . For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com .

