Platform Science and Samsung Join to Drive Next Phase of Tablet-Based Mobility Solutions for Fleets

By pairing Samsung's mobile devices with Platform Science's Remote Platform Management ("RPM") products, fleets can transform their ruggedized devices into easily customized computing tools. Introduced in 2017--and designed specifically for the transportation industry--RPM enables enterprise fleets to connect and manage the core of the Connected Vehicle experience: devices, apps data and vehicles. In one seamless solution, RPM combines the functionality of mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM) and device-to-vehicle connectivity - all natively built into the Platform Science open telematics platform.

RPM allows fleets to dynamically deploy the right applications to individual drivers and devices at any time and ensures that they are paired with the right vehicles. Uniquely, RPM ensures that each application is hosted locally at the edge when low latency is critical or 24/7 access is required, or in the cloud, when real-time processing is not essential. Currently, RPM has produced over a billion distraction-free miles and counting for its current customers.

Combining Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active line for over-the-road (OTR) use with Platform Science's RPM positions fleets to support mobility needs, optimize relevant data presentation and manage workflows for drivers. It also ensures safety and compliance are not compromised. In addition, the combined offering provides fleet managers the tools to integrate and share data between apps used on individual driver devices, and tie them into back-end systems and vehicle sensors. This helps to control individual drivers' overall mobile experience.

"The growing use of smartphones, tablets and mobile apps in-vehicle has been a key enabler of digital transformation within the trucking industry," said Jake Fields, co-founder and CTO of Platform Science. "While mobile usage expands capabilities of fleets and drivers, the increase in mobile devices and apps being used results in a more fragmented data and user experience. We built a Fleet MDM focused on the transportation sector to strengthen a fleet's operations through the easy management of driver tablets, the apps on those tablets and the interaction they both have with vehicle and driver. The fleets we've partnered with require safe, ruggedized equipment for drivers' day-to-day activities, which is how Samsung got selected as the tablet of choice, coupled with RPM."

Samsung developed user-friendly, cost-effective and reliable ruggedized tablets built with open architecture support in mind. The tablets are purpose-built for transportation, able to withstand the elements, while being light, mobile and intuitive. It also offers attractive price points so that businesses have an easier time rolling them out across entire fleets. Security is also a key component for fleets, and the wide range of security features offered by Samsung Knox works seamlessly with the Platform Science technology to ensure the highest levels of security on these devices.

"Samsung built our Tab Active lineup to support businesses requiring ruggedness in a sleek form factor, as they undergo digital transformation," stated Taher Behbehani, Head of Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America. "Working with innovative partners to optimize business mobility across industries is a key part of Samsung's B2B strategy. This collaboration brings together our best-in-class ruggedized tools with Platform Science's innovative enterprise fleet management solution to deliver next-level mobile performance for transportation applications."

As a champion of mobility innovation, Werner Enterprises has optimized its operations by implementing both Samsung tablets and Platform Science's RPM functionality. By Q1 2021, Platform Science technology will be integrated within Werner's fleet of nearly 8,000 trucks through Werner's new, tablet-based telematics solution, EDGE Connect. This new telematics device is one of many technology rich solutions developed through Werner's innovation initiative, Werner EDGE. The platform will allow easy deployment of new applications and services that support Werner's unique business needs, meet evolving compliance requirements, and enhance the overall driver experience.

"As a driver-first company, Werner remains focused on developing technology-rich solutions that improve efficiency and safety for our drivers," explains Danny Lilley, VP of Product and Engineering for Werner Enterprises. "Along with our innovation initiative Werner EDGE, partnerships with Samsung and Platform Science further our unwavering commitment to our drivers and moving the industry forward."

