Platform9 Introduces the Industry's First Managed Kubernetes Service on VMware

Platform9 Managed Kubernetes (PMK) allows enterprises to be up and running in less than an hour with Kubernetes on VMware that is both simple to use and production-ready. PMK eliminates the operational complexity of Kubernetes at scale by delivering it as a fully managed service, with all enterprise-grade capabilities included out of the box: zero-touch upgrades, multi-cluster operations, high availability, monitoring, and more, all handled automatically and backed by a 24x7x365 SLA.

As the industry's only fully managed Kubernetes service that works on existing infrastructure, PMK enables enterprises to easily modernize their VMware environments to take advantage of Kubernetes in a way that does not require any management overhead for the customer, any hardware or configuration changes, or the need for advanced Kubernetes expertise in-house.

IT Operations and VMware administrators can now enable their developers with simple, self-service provisioning and automated management experience to deploy multiple Kubernetes clusters with a click of a button that is operated under the strictest SLAs.

Platform9 Managed Kubernetes is infrastructure agnostic, allowing organizations to run Kubernetes instantly, anywhere. It delivers centralized visibility and management across all Kubernetes environments - whether on-premises, in the public cloud, or at the Edge - with quota management and role-based access control. This enables organizations to eliminate shadow IT and VM/Container sprawl, ensure compliance, improve utilization and reduce costs across all infrastructure.

By delivering 100 percent upstream open source Kubernetes on VMware with no code forks, enterprises also benefit from the innovation of the open source community and all the Kubernetes-related services and applications, while avoiding cloud lock-in and ensuring portability across environments.

"Kubernetes is the #1 enabler for cloud-native applications and is critical to the competitive advantage for software-driven organizations today. VMware was never designed to run containerized workloads, and integrated offerings in the market today are extremely clunky, hard to implement and even harder to manage," said Sirish Raghuram, Co-founder and CEO of Platform9. "We're proud to take the pain out of Kubernetes on VMware, delivering a pure open source-based, Kubernetes-as-a-Service solution that is fully managed, just works out of the box, and with an SLA guarantee in your own environment."

"Platform9 has greatly simplified our lives and accelerated our development time knowing that we don't need to worry about ensuring uptime and operating our current infrastructure," said Brian Chan, Head of Infrastructure at Snapfish. "The addition of VMware to provision Kubernetes clusters with a single click will allow us to leverage our existing VMware investments while maintaining guaranteed SLAs."

Platform9 Managed Kubernetes is part of the company's hybrid cloud solution, which enables organizations to centrally manage VMs, containers and serverless functions on any environment, with a single pane of glass. This provides enterprises a way to easily support Kubernetes at scale alongside their legacy applications, traditional VMs, and serverless functions, for streamlined operations and improved efficiency across all environments and technology stacks.

