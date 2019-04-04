Platform9 Presents Five Events to Share Best Practices for Serverless Applications and Operating Large-Scale Kubernetes in Production

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9 ( https://platform9.com/ ), the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, today announced it will present three sessions on Serverless applications at two upcoming industry events - Serverless Architecture Conference and SATURN 2019. The company will also host two Kubernetes-focused online events: a technical webinar with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as well as a DevOps.com webinar featuring a Platform9 user at Juniper Networks.

1) Erwin van Eyk Presents "Going FaaSter: Cost-Performance Optimizations of Serverless on Kubernetes" at Serverless Architecture Conference

Serverless Architecture Conference helps developers and software architects master cloud-native architectures, learn more about the Kubernetes ecosystem and how to take advantage of Functions. The conference takes place between April 8-10, 2019 in The Hague, Netherlands.

Erin van Eyk , is a software engineer at Platform9 and contributes to Fission.io : an open-source, Kubernetes-native, Serverless platform. Erwin will be presenting different optimizations used in popular FaaS platforms, and recent research findings that aim to optimize the trade-offs between cost and performance.

Going FaaSter: Cost-Performance Optimizations of Serverless on Kubernetes

Wednesday, April 10 at 11:45 a.m. CEST

at Serverless Architecture Conference, The Hague, Netherlands

2) Daniel Lipovetsky Presents "Kubernetes in Production: Operating etcd with etcdadm" on CNCF-hosted Webinar

In this webinar, hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Daniel Lipovetsky presents etcdadm , an open source project recently adopted by the Kubernetes Cluster Lifecycle SIG. etcdadm is a command-line tool with a kubeadm-like interface that allows users to easily configure, install and operate secure etcd clusters.

Daniel will explain the etcdadm design in depth, and discuss how Platform9's experience running etcd clusters in production informed that design. Daniel will also demonstrate deploying a highly available etcd cluster using etcdadm, recovering the cluster from both partial and complete failures. In the process, Daniel will cover important etcd runtime parameters and caveats of dynamic cluster reconfiguration.

Webinar: Kubernetes in Production - Operating etcd with etcdadm

Tuesday, April 16 T 10 a.m. Pacific

T Pacific Cloud Native Computing Foundation Webinar Series

3) Ravi Ravichandran - VP Cloud Platform Engineering, Cloud Operations & DevOps at Juniper Networks - Discusses "5 Lessons Learned from Large-scale Kubernetes in the Enterprise" on DevOps.com Webinar

Platform9 customer Ravi Ravichandran - VP Cloud Platform Engineering, Cloud Operations & DevOps at Juniper Networks - will be joined by Sirish Raghuram, Platform9 CEO, for a lively discussion on how to get a large-scale production Kubernetes cluster up and running in on-premises environments.

Ravi and Sirish will discuss how to avoid the pitfalls of running production Kubernetes and ensuring high-availability, scalability, and performance. They will also touch upon the implications of building and operating your own production clusters using your own resources and upstream Kubernetes versus commercial alternatives available in the market.

Join the webinar to learn tips, best practices, and architectural approaches for the initial implementation as well as for the on-going day-2 operations.

Webinar: 5 Lessons Learned from Large-scale Kubernetes in the Enterprise

Tuesday, April 16 at 12 p.m. Pacific

at Pacific Devops.com hosted Webinar Series

4) Josh Hurt Presents "Function Composition in a Serverless World" at SATURN 2019

SATURN 2019 brings software architects, developers, technical managers, and researchers together to share ideas and insights about effective architecture-centric practices for developing and maintaining software-intensive systems. The conference takes place between May 6-9, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Josh Hurt is a senior software engineer at Platform9. Josh will explore four available options for composing functions, along with a deep dive into workflows, using examples and live demos for each approach.

Function Composition in a Serverless World

Tuesday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern

at Eastern SATURN 2019 Conference, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

5) Vamsi Chemitiganti Presents "Quick Wins for Modernizing Legacy Applications with Serverless" at SATURN 2019

Vamsi Chemitiganti is the Chief Strategist at Platform9 where he works with Platform9's Client CXOs and Architects to help them realize key business transformation initiatives. Vamsi will discuss key patterns and quick wins for modernizing legacy applications using serverless architectures and functions-as-a-service (FaaS).

Quick Wins for Modernizing Legacy Applications with Serverless

Thursday, May 9 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern

at Eastern SATURN 2019 Conference, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

