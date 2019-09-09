Platform9 Shares Best Practices for Kubernetes at Scale and Using KubeVirt for Managing VMs and Kubernetes at Four Industry Events in September

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9 , the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, today announced it will present at a webinar hosted by CNCF, and hosts three Kubernetes Days events globally.

1. Platform9 Presents: "KubeVirt - Beyond Containers: Coming full circle back to VMs!" on a CNCF-hosted Webinar

In this CNCF webinar, Roopak Parikh , Co-Founder & CTO at Platform9, and Joshua Hurt , Senior Software Engineer at Platform9, will introduce KubeVirt and what VMs with K8s mean for you and your organization. They will cover both the architecture of KubeVirt as well as examine some key use cases where you can already take advantage of KubeVirt to manage legacy applications. They will demo an application that is comprised of VMs, Containers, an RDBMS and a LoadBalancer-type Service. They will also show how HA scenarios for legacy components are automatically handled by Kubernetes and KubeVirt, and more.

KubeVirt - Beyond Containers: Coming full circle back to VMs!

Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 9 am PT

2. Platform9 Hosts Three Global Kubernetes Days Events

Kubernetes Days are free technology events designed by container and cloud experts. Industry experts share tips and best practices for Kubernetes at scale from a Cloud SRE/Admin perspective, Development, Architecture and Operations standpoint.

The Chicago Kubernetes Day is a half-day workshop hosted by experts from Platform9 and MyTechLadder.com. Topics covered during the workshop include:

1. Container concepts and architecture

2. Single pane of glass for Kubernetes clusters across public and private clouds

3. Day one concerns such as installation and operation of a Kubernetes cluster on any infrastructure

4. Day two operational concerns

5. DevOps pipeline design, and more.

Thursday, September 12 at 8 am CT

at



Residence Inn by Marriott, Chicago



Register here

Nuaware, Platform9 and Octarine host this Kubernetes Day featuring experts from each company sharing insights on key architecture concepts with containers, Kubernetes and the developer/admin lifecycle, cloud-native security and the evolution of containers and Kubernetes and their effect on the development process.

Tuesday, September 24 at 6 pm BST

at

Puppet Office, Aldgate Tower, 2 Leman St, Whitechapel, London

Speakers from Nuaware, Platform9 and Octarine will discuss the five key challenges enterprises face with their digital transformation predicated on Kubernetes and best practices for maintaining security in the dynamic software delivery ecosystem.

Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 pm CEST

at 5:30 pm CEST

KPN Office, Kromme Schaft 3, Netherlands

About Platform9

Platform9 ( platform9.com ) delivers a SaaS-managed hybrid cloud solution that turns existing infrastructure into a cloud, instantly. We help enterprises drive digital transformation by enabling them to manage VMs, Containers and Serverless Functions on ANY infrastructure — on-premises, in public clouds, or at the edge – with a self-service, simple and unified experience. Customers such as Cadence, Aruba, Veritas, Nanometrics, EBSCO, and S&P Global see upwards of 300 percent improvement in IT efficiency, 33 percent faster time to market, and 50-80 percent improvement in data center utilization and cost reduction. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and is backed by Redpoint Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Canvas Ventures, HPE, NGP Capital, and Mubadala.

