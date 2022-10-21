Plating On Plastics (POP) Market to record USD 191.38 Mn incremental growth; Market to have fragmented structure -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Plating on Plastics (POP) Market by Product, End-users, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 191.38 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors offering a wide range of differentiated products. Global vendors have already established a strong foothold in the market with an extensive range of their flagship products. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, global vendors are focusing more on innovation and technological advancements. In addition, vendors are constantly focusing on M&A activities, which is expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plating on Plastics (POP) Market 2022-2026

Technavio identifies Covestro AG, Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Element Solutions Inc., Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Grauer and Weil India Ltd., Integran Technologies Inc, Koch Industries Inc., Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd, MPC Plating Inc, Phillips Plating Corp., Plasman Plastics Inc., SARREL, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., Winning Group AS, Xin Point Holding Ltd., and Okuno Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Plating On Plastics (POP) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Electrical and Electronics



Construction and Building



Others

The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increasing use of plastics as substitutes to metals to reduce the overall weight of vehicles is driving the growth of the segment. The segment is also driven by the high volume production and sales of various types of automobiles.

Product

Nickel



Chrome



Others

The Nickel-based segment is expected to witness significant growth in the plating on plastics market during the forecast period. Health hazards caused by the hexavalent chromium plating process is increasing the demand for nickel-based plating. The extensive use of nickel plating in the automotive industry for interior and exterior vehicle parts is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

39% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The flourishing automotive and electronics industries in China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan is creating high growth opportunities for vendors operating in APAC. In addition, the introduction of stringent regulations on emissions is driving the growth of the plating on plastics market in APAC.

Plating on Plastics (POP) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Plating on Plastics (POP) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist plating on plastics (POP) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plating on plastics (POP) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plating on plastics (POP) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plating on plastics (POP) market vendors

Plating On Plastics (POP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 191.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Covestro AG, Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Element Solutions Inc., Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Grauer and Weil India Ltd., Integran Technologies Inc, Koch Industries Inc., Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd, MPC Plating Inc, Phillips Plating Corp., Plasman Plastics Inc., SARREL, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., Winning Group AS, Xin Point Holding Ltd., and Okuno Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

