Platinum CCTV Announces Release of a New Affordable Small Business Body Temperature and Mask Detection Thermal Camera With Access Control Capabilities

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum CCTV (https://platinumcctv.com/) has announced release of their newest version thermal body temperature sensing camera for installation into small and medium-sized businesses helping them scan for fevers in their employees and customers. The new PT-AS7213X-T1 Thermal IP camera includes the latest thermal imaging system which is designed to sense for accurate body temperatures to ±0.5°C. Scanning for fevers in individuals can help identify the initial symptoms of viruses in people before they have a chance to spread further. This camera not only measures accurate body temperatures but also can detect if a person is wearing a face mask. It is built on an access control platform and is designed to prohibit or allow access with a combination of fever detection, mask detection, facial recognition and/or IC cards. The thermal camera can help reduce the load on employees that are returning to work, by providing an initial screening of people that are entering the building, even reminding them to wear their masks.

"We are really excited with the launch of this new thermal fever camera," said Michael Dunteman, CEO of Platinum CCTV. "It fits into the budget of small businesses, which has been one of our goals as the country began to reopen. Preventing entry of customers and employees with a fever or without a mask helps keep everyone safer. This camera facilitates that process automatically for small businesses everywhere, making it easier for people to return to work. We are proud to have begun installing these cameras in small businesses like salons and day spas, who are beginning open across the country."

The new PT-ASI7213X-T1 camera supports common electronic door locks and can be configured to remind people to put on a mask, prevent access to those without a mask, or ignore masks altogether as required at the time. The built-in card reader supports IC style access control cards, as well as having an optional facial recognition database to allow access based on an individual's face.





Platinum CCTV: Thermal Camera Features

The PT-AS7213X-T1 thermal access control fever camera can be used as a standalone device to allow access to the building automatically, or it can be incorporated with Platinum CCTV's proprietary AVM (Advanced Video Management) platform for recording. Other features of the thermal fever camera include:

HD Resolution Video quality (600 x 1024)

Facial Recognition and Temperature in 0.2 sec

Temperature Measurement from 1-6 feet away

Accuracy to ±0.5°C (±0.9°F) at normal body temperatures.

Configurable Audible & Visual Mask Reminder or Mask Requirement

Support for People with a height of 2'10" - 7'10" (for ADA compliance)

Built in IC Card Access Control

Optional facial recognition with up to 100,000 face memory

ONVIF 2.0 compliant, works with most NVR software

Platinum CCTV: Thermal Camera Applications

The current COVID-19 pandemic is just the latest in a long line of viral threats that have threatened our way of life and safety: Ebola, H1N1, SARs and others have all highlighted the need for greater security in places where masses of people travel or gather. The new PT-AS7213X-T1 thermal camera has a wide variety of applications, including:

Salons and Day Spas

Dentist and Doctor's Offices

Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

Food Service Facilities

Restaurants and Bars

Retail Facilities

Small Businesses of all kinds

Employee entrances

Manufacturing Facilities, Warehouses, Factories

Apartment Buildings, Condos and High Rises

Go online to learn more about the PT-ASI7213X-T1 thermal camera and its applications, as well as Platinum CCTV's AVM system platform.

About Platinum CCTV®

On the cutting edge of security for nearly two decades, Platinum CCTV® proudly offers a full line of intelligently manufactured and innovative products to accommodate all manner of security camera installation needs. Platinum CCTV® brands provide a wide range of products from simple camera systems for homes and small businesses through artificial intelligence enhanced HD IP systems that provide alerts when issues are occurring at a facility. Our AVM systems deliver industry-leading remote access, playback and recording capabilities that are changing the way businesses and homeowners use their security cameras. This technology alone adds value to the traditional security camera system by making the video more accessible. This allows our clients to use video to manage their facilities in new ways. Learn how you can add this security camera technology to your facility and change the way you see the world, at: https://www.platinumcctv.com/.

