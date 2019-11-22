Platinum Equity enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Biscuit International from Qualium Investissement

PARIS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity, a global investment firm based in Los Angeles, announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Qualium Investissement to acquire Biscuit International, a leading European manufacturer of private label sweet biscuits.

Headquartered in Paris, Biscuit International employs approximately 1,900 people and generated sales in excess of €500m during the last 12 months, of which approximately two-thirds came outside France. The company markets a wide range of products with a European or local presence, including traditional biscuits and a growing portfolio of products for consumers with specific dietary requirements (organic, low-calorie, sugar-free, gluten-free, milk-free and other categories).

"Biscuit International has an exceptional portfolio and a well-deserved reputation for high-quality products," said Platinum Equity Partner Louis Samson. "We support the company's plan to continue expanding its offering and its international reach, both organically and through additional add-on investments. We look forward to working with the management team to optimize the platform and maximize operational performance throughout the business."

Biscuit International was created in 2016 by the merger Groupe Poult and Banketgroep and grew through the acquisitions of A&W Feinbackwaren in Germany, Northumbrian Fine Foods in the UK, Stroopwafel & Co and Aviateur in the Netherlands, and Arluy in Spain.

"We are proud to have supported the development stages that have led Biscuit International to become a leader in the European private label biscuit market," said Jean Eichenlaub, President of Qualium Investissement. "We are pleased with the progress made with the group and its teams since our initial investment in March 2014 and we are confident about the opportunities ahead with the support of their new shareholder."

The proposed transaction is subject to works council consultation, regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Rothschild & Co is serving as financial advisor to Platinum Equity on the proposed acquisition of Biscuit International. Latham & Watkins is serving as Platinum Equity's legal advisor on the proposed transaction.

Natixis Partners is serving as financial advisor to Qualium Investissement on the proposed sale of Biscuit International. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is serving as Qualium Investissement's legal advisor on the proposed transaction.

Jeausserand-Audouard is serving as legal counsel to Biscuit International.

About Platinum Equity:

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $19 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 250 acquisitions.

About Qualium Investissement:

Qualium Investissement, a private equity company registered with France's stock market regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers) and which has the Caisse des Dépôts as its principal sponsor, is a historic player in capital investment in France. Qualium currently has nearly €1 billion of assets under management and has invested in about 60 French companies since its creation in 1998. Qualium's ambition is to provide the leadership teams of companies it supports with all the expertise and resources needed to achieve their ambitious plans for development - notably through international expansion and external growth.

More information on: www.qualium-investissement.com

