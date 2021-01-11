Plative Appoints Paulo Kaiser as CEO

"Plative has had an amazing year having grown revenues over 50%, achieving Salesforce Gold Partner Status, and being recognized by Oracle NetSuite as a top-10 Alliance Partner in North America. Paulo has helped transform our organization in an advisory capacity over the last year, and, with his experience leading successful technology services providers, it is clear that he is uniquely positioned to successfully lead Plative well into the future," said Naushad Parpia.

Plative has had an amazing year having grown revenues over 50%, achieving Salesforce Gold Partner Status, and being recognized by Oracle NetSuite as a top-10 Alliance Partner in North America

Kaiser is an innovative and accomplished executive, with a track record of scaling several successful, high-performing and fast-growing technology and services companies over the last 25 years. As part of the executive team at Bluewolf, he helped the company become a leader in the Salesforce consulting space during his tenure, where the company grew from 70 to over 1,000 employees and was eventually acquired by IBM. Prior to working at Bluewolf, Paulo held several leadership roles at Thomson Reuters, and also drove sales, development, product and operations at several software startups across a variety of industries, most recently serving as the President of Broker Genius.

"Naushad and his team have successfully established an agile, client-focused, and employee-driven company centered on digital transformation and technology impact. I am humbled and exhilarated by the opportunity to help our clients achieve continued success, provide our employees with even more paths to grow their careers and to guide Plative into its next exciting phase," says Kaiser.

As the CEO of Plative, Kaiser will be responsible for managing Plative's continued growth after the company's most successful year on record. Based at the company's headquarters in New York City, he will be tasked with leading the company's strategic direction and day-to-day operations globally.

About Plative

Plative is a digital innovation professional services firm based out of New York, NY with global offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Mumbai, and Manila. Plative is a Salesforce Gold partner, Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner, and Amazon Web Services Consulting Network Partner. Plative's global team delivers managed services, implementation projects, and ongoing innovation to some of the world's most recognizable companies in the financial services, nonprofit, wholesale, distribution, and technology industries.

Plative has been recognized as a "Fastest Growing Firm" by Consulting Magazine for the past two years, is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company honoree for 2019 and 2020, and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for 2020.

Learn more at www.plative.com

SOURCE Plative Inc

Related Links

http://www.plative.com

