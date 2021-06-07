PlatON Presents a Secure Multi-Party Computation Ceremony Lumino

Lumino is a trustless multi-party ceremony of generating "common reference strings" (CRS) for zero-knowledge proof systems, and a prior and necessary step to deploy privacy-preserving applications in decentralized ecosystems. The event now focuses on PLONK, which is an efficient zk-SNARKs algorithm and commonly used in the blockchain community, and only needs to perform once for many applications for its setup procedure. In contrast to existing ceremonies, Lumino will perform an MPC protocol on two curves, including BN254 and BLS12-381.

Lumino aims to conduct an infrastructure for privacy-preserving applications based on zk-SNARKs. The resulting parameters are NOT merely targeted for Alaya or PlatON, but also could be served as public resources for ANY decentralized cryptographic applications built on zero-knowledge proof techniques. As a global community event, Lumino calls upon distributed participants all over the world to light up the evolving privacy-reserving AI network together.

Participation

Lumino will be divided into two computing groups, each group will run the code for one curve. Participants can choose to be one or the two computing groups for different underlying cryptographic settings.

The procedure will perform in sequence. Once the ceremony starts, participants can simply run the open-sourced client software in order and complete the computation within a few hours. Participants could actively join the ceremony at any time even after it starts.

All registered participants will be randomly ordered into a public queue. To reduce the waiting time of the activity, Lumino will maintain a server to monitoring the active participant's client software, and apply a First-Come-First-Serve (FCFS) strategy on all active and prioritized participants.

Computation Runtime

Depending on participants' machine and bandwidth, the computation usually takes 1 to 10 hours to run the client software. Participants could wait until the pre-determined position and complete the computation, or joining at any time during the ceremony and be scheduled instantly if there is no other active client prior in sequence.

To encourage participants to finish their piece of work in time, Lumino sets up a 15-hour time window for each committed participant, for whom fails to start or complete the computation on time will be deleted from the list.

The Security of the Trustless Coordination

The security of the ceremony relies on the honest participants. In fact, if there is only ONE participant behaves honestly, the whole ceremony is succeeded and the generated CRS can be securely adopted by global cryptocurrency communities. Lumino will be held in June, from the integrity respective, it will adopt a verify-and-compute paradigm, for each participant to run the client software. More time and technical details will come soon.

About PlatON

PlatON was initiated and promoted by the LatticeX Foundation. Based on the basic properties of the blockchain and supported by a privacy-preserving computing network, PlatON provides the next-generation Internet basic protocol featuring "computing interoperability". It builds a computing system jointly assembled by cryptographic algorithms such as verifiable computing, secure multi-party computing, zero-knowledge proof, homomorphic encryption, and blockchain technology to provide public infrastructure under an open-source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers as well as various institutions, communities, and individuals with computing needs.

SOURCE PlatON