Platte River Equity Portfolio Company, GME Supply, Acquires Farwest Line Specialties LLC

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GME Supply ("GME") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Farwest Line Specialties LLC ("Farwest"). Based in Atascadero, CA, Farwest has spent decades helping utility line workers and infrastructure professionals be safe and productive on the job. This acquisition supports GME's strategy to expand throughout North America while serving contractors across infrastructure-related industries including telecommunications, utilities, renewable energy, and commercial construction.

"Farwest is a great fit to join our team," said Caleb Messer, President and CEO of GME. "There is immediate crossover between our existing customers, and the partnership will expand our capabilities and GME's ability to provide unmatched customer service and expertise. Beyond expanding the product offering available to Farwest customers, the acquisition also provides additional locations, opportunities for stocking product, and technology features like GME PRO and Gearcor to make it easier and faster for customers to get the gear they need."

"We at Farwest Line Specialties strive to offer great customer service, product availability and product knowledge. We also value customer relationships," said Matt Clemens, COO of Farwest. "Our values align with those of GME, and we look forward to teaming up as we seek to improve the customer experience with greater accessibility to products, advances in technology and a larger team."

"Platte River Equity welcomes the Farwest team members to the GME organization. The acquisition expands GME's supplier relationships and presence in the utility market, mirroring how prior acquisitions have enhanced GME's presence in other infrastructure-related industries," said Mike Reilly, Vice President of Platte River Equity.

About GME Supply

GME is one of North America's premier outfitters of fall protection, safety equipment, and gear for at-height workers, infrastructure, and construction. GME is headquartered in Columbia, MO, with seven facilities across North America. In 2019, the company was an honoree of INC Magazine's Best Workplace Award, and is a repeat winner of Best Workplace (2019 and 2022), Member of the Year (2018) and Safety Supplier/Conversion of the Year (2016 and 2021) honors in the prestigious Affiliated Distributors collective. For more information, please visit www.gmesupply.com.

About Farwest

Founded in 1993 and based in Atascadero, CA, Farwest is a distributor of safety equipment and tools for professional line workers and utility employees. The business has grown from a regional supplier to a national distributor of specialty tools and equipment needed to enter and work in the utility industry, from small municipalities to major city utilities. For more information, please visit www.fwlsp.com.

About Platte River Equity

Founded in 2006 and based in Denver, CO, Platte River Equity is a private equity firm focused on investments in established lower middle market operating companies within targeted industrial sectors where it has substantial operating and investing experience. Platte River utilizes conservative capital structures in order to invest in future growth opportunities and withstand changing economic environments. The firm also provides significant ongoing support to its portfolio companies through dedicated resources across functional areas. For more information, please visit www.platteriverequity.com.

The firm has raised funds with committed capital in excess of $1.3 billion and is currently investing out of its $625 million fourth fund. The Platte River team is the largest collective investor across its funds, deeply aligning the firm with its investors and portfolio company management teams.

