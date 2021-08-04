Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (the "Company" or "Playa") (NASDAQ: PLYA) today announced results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Results

Net Loss was $7.8 million compared to a Net Loss of $87.5 million in 2020.

was compared to a Net Loss of in 2020. Adjusted Net Loss (1) was $9.6 million compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of $60.3 million in 2020.

was compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of in 2020. Owned Resort EBITDA increased 234.9% versus 2020 to $32.1 million .

increased 234.9% versus 2020 to . Adjusted EBITDA increased 172.9% versus 2020 to $22.9 million .

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Results

Net Loss was $77.5 million compared to a Net Loss of $110.0 million in 2020.

was compared to a Net Loss of in 2020. Adjusted Net Loss (1) was $60.5 million compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of $58.9 million in 2020.

was compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of in 2020. Owned Resort EBITDA increased 4.8% versus 2020 to $38.6 million .

increased 4.8% versus 2020 to . Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.9% versus 2020 to $20.4 million .



____________________ (1) Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) excludes special items, which are those items deemed not to be reflective of ongoing operations. See "Definitions of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures and Operating Statistics" for a description of how we compute Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and other non-GAAP financial figures included in this press release.

"The second quarter saw a continuation of the fundamental momentum experienced during the first quarter as all of Playa's major key performance indicators materially improved, resulting in positive enterprise-level Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA generation. This milestone, which seemed like a distant fantasy even as recently as the turn of the calendar year, marks the most significant achievement to date in the post-pandemic era for Playa and is attributable to every employee's dedication and sacrifice across the entire organization. I cannot begin to express how proud I am of our team's commitment to excellence in the face of adversity!

Our segment performance benefited from the recovery in airlift into our destinations, pricing discipline in a rising demand environment, and exceptional cost controls. Results at our Mexican resorts led the way on an absolute basis once again as the airlift recovery into our Mexican destinations has shown the best relative progress of our operating regions as compared to 2019 levels. However, the improvement in the Caribbean far exceeded our expectations with both segments posting positive EBITDA driven by sequentially higher occupancy levels and airlift into these destinations, as the breadth of the recovery improved.

Looking ahead, I am optimistic as we near our high season and prepare for 2022. As of mid-July, our revenue on the books for Q3 2021 is nearly 30% above Q3 2019 levels for our owned and managed resorts with ADRs driving the bulk of the gains. Our Q4 2021 revenue on the books is nearly 40% above Q4 2019 levels for our owned and managed resorts with ADRs up mid-teens and building."

– Bruce D. Wardinski, Chairman and CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Financial and Operating Results

The following tables set forth information with respect to the operating results of our total portfolio and comparable portfolio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 ($ in thousands):

Total Portfolio



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Occupancy 49.9 %

— %

49.9 pts

40.7 %

33.6 %

7.1 pts Net Package ADR $ 302.71



$ —



— %

$ 297.31



$ 297.28



— % Net Package RevPAR $ 150.98



$ —



— %

$ 121.05



$ 100.01



21.0 % Total Net Revenue (1) $ 124,424



$ 524



23,645.0 %

$ 199,720



$ 171,688



16.3 % Owned Net Revenue (2) $ 123,603



$ 522



23,578.7 %

$ 198,430



$ 171,026



16.0 % Owned Resort EBITDA (3) $ 32,098



$ (23,798)



234.9 %

$ 38,643



$ 36,871



4.8 % Owned Resort EBITDA Margin 26.0 %

(4,559.0) %

4,585.0 pts

19.5 %

21.6 %

(2.1) pts Other corporate $ 9,635



$ 7,606



26.7 %

$ 19,029



$ 18,577



2.4 % Management Fee Revenue $ 452



$ (18)



2,611.1 %

$ 796



$ 627



27.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 22,915



$ (31,422)



172.9 %

$ 20,410



$ 18,921



7.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.4 %

(5,996.6) %

6,015.0 pts

10.2 %

11.0 %

(0.8) pts

Comparable Portfolio (5)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Occupancy 51.8 %

— %

51.8 pts

42.4 %

32.6 %

9.8 pts Net Package ADR $ 302.89



$ —



— %

$ 298.50



$ 305.14



(2.2) % Net Package RevPAR $ 156.84



$ —



— %

$ 126.50



$ 99.55



27.1 % Total Net Revenue (1) $ 124,461



$ 498



24,892.2 %

$ 198,552



$ 149,390



32.9 % Owned Net Revenue (2) $ 123,640



$ 496



24,827.4 %

$ 197,262



$ 148,728



32.6 % Owned Resort EBITDA (3) $ 32,776



$ (21,029)



255.9 %

$ 39,502



$ 32,219



22.6 % Owned Resort EBITDA Margin 26.5 %

(4,239.7) %

4,266.2 pts

20.0 %

21.7 %

(1.7) pts Other corporate $ 9,635



$ 7,606



26.7 %

$ 19,029



$ 18,577



2.4 % Management Fee Revenue $ 452



$ (18)



2,611.1 %

$ 796



$ 627



27.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 23,593



$ (28,653)



182.3 %

$ 21,269



$ 14,269



49.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.0 %

(5,753.6) %

5,772.6 pts

10.7 %

9.6 %

1.1 pts

____________________ (1) Total Net Revenue represents revenue from the sale of all-inclusive packages, which include room accommodations, food and beverage services and entertainment activities, net of compulsory tips paid to employees, as well as revenue from other goods, services and amenities not included in the all-inclusive package. Government mandated compulsory tips in the Dominican Republic are not included in this adjustment as they are already excluded from revenue in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A description of how we compute Total Net Revenue and a reconciliation of Total Net Revenue to total revenue can be found in the section "Definitions of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures and Operating Statistics" below. Total Net Revenue also includes all Management Fee Revenue.



(2) Owned Net Revenue excludes Management Fee Revenue.



(3) A description of how we compute Owned Resort EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Owned Resort EBITDA can be found in the section "Definitions of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures and Operating Statistics" below.



(4) A description of how we compute Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA can be found in the section "Definitions of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures and Operating Statistics" below.



(5) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the comparable portfolio excludes the following resorts: Capri Resort, which was sold in June 2021, Dreams Puerto Aventuras, which was sold in February 2021, and Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark, which were sold in May 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, we held $237.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding $25.6 million of restricted cash. Total interest-bearing debt was $1,150.9 million, comprised of our Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024 and Property Loan due 2025. Effective March 29, 2018, we entered into two interest rate swaps to fix LIBOR at 2.85% on $800.0 million of our variable rate Term Loan. As of June 30, 2021, there was no balance outstanding on our $85.0 million Revolving Credit Facility.

The following is a reconciliation of our cash and cash equivalents from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021:

Cash and Cash Equivalents ($ in millions)









March 31 Balance

$ 200.4

Less: April Cash Burn

(0.1)

Plus: May Cash Generation

0.7

Plus: June Cash Generation (1)

9.3

Less: Project Capital Expenditures

(2.6)

Less: Maintenance Capital Expenditures

(0.9)

Plus: Gross Asset Sale Proceeds (2)

55.2

Less: Term Loan Principal Repayment (3)

(24.4)

June 30 Balance

$ 237.7







(1) Includes $2.5 million principal payment on our Term Loan.



(2) Includes $4.7 million that will be subsequently paid for value added taxes, income taxes and transaction costs in July 2021 related to the sale of the Capri Resort. We also paid $1.9 million in severance and transaction costs in prior months.



(3) Under our Existing Credit Agreement, net proceeds in connection with asset dispositions up to $100.0 million require repayment of 50% of the net proceeds within 10 days after receipt to repay the proportionate balance on our Senior Secured Credit Facility, if our net leverage ratio is above 4.75x. Net proceeds are reduced by reinvestment in the portfolio over the subsequent 18-month period; if at which time they are not reinvested, must be used to repay the proportionate balance on our Senior Secured Credit Facility. In December 2022, we expect to repay the remaining 50% of the net proceeds from the sale of the Capri Resort of $24.4 million.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 317-6003 for domestic participants and (412) 317-6061 for international participants. The conference ID number is 1603437. Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, August 5, 2021. This replay will run through Thursday, August 12, 2021. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 using the following conference ID number: 10158473. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at https:// investors.playaresorts.com .

About the Company

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of June 30, 2021, Playa owned and/or managed a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Panama Jack Resorts Cancún, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana. Playa owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third-party and manages five resorts on behalf of third-party owners. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best in class experience and exceptional value to our guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements,'' as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Playa's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Playa's filings with the SEC. Currently, some of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are the adverse effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations and prospects, reductions in service by the airlines that service the locations where we own resorts, the short and longer-term demand for travel, the global economy and the local economies where we own resorts and the financial markets. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact us and consumer behavior will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, continuing resurgences of the virus and its variances, including the Delta variant, government actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, the speed, effectiveness and distribution of vaccines and treatment therapies, the rate of public adoption of COVID-19 vaccines and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including the magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates, labor-force availability, and consumer discretionary spending, among others. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this quarterly report, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to us (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

Definitions of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures and Operating Statistics

Occupancy

"Occupancy" represents the total number of rooms sold for a period divided by the total number of rooms available during such period. The total number of rooms available excludes any rooms considered "Out of Order" due to renovation or a temporary problem rendering them inadequate for occupancy for an extended period of time. Occupancy is a useful measure of the utilization of a resort's total available capacity and can be used to gauge demand at a specific resort or group of properties during a given period. Occupancy levels also enable us to optimize Net Package ADR by increasing or decreasing the stated rate for our all-inclusive packages as demand for a resort increases or decreases.

Net Package Average Daily Rate ("Net Package ADR")

"Net Package ADR" represents total Net Package Revenue for a period divided by the total number of rooms sold during such period. Net Package ADR trends and patterns provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the guest base of our portfolio or comparable portfolio, as applicable. Net Package ADR is a commonly used performance measure in the all-inclusive segment of the lodging industry and is commonly used to assess the stated rates that guests are willing to pay through various distribution channels.

Net Package Revenue per Available Room ("Net Package RevPAR")

"Net Package RevPAR" is the product of Net Package ADR and the average daily occupancy percentage. Net Package RevPAR does not reflect the impact of non-package revenue. Although Net Package RevPAR does not include this additional revenue, it generally is considered the key performance measure in the all-inclusive segment of the lodging industry to identify trend information with respect to net room revenue produced by our portfolio or comparable portfolio, as applicable, and to evaluate operating performance on a consolidated basis or a regional basis, as applicable.

Net Package Revenue, Net Non-package Revenue, Owned Net Revenue, Management Fee Revenue, Cost Reimbursements and Total Net Revenue

"Net Package Revenue" is derived from the sale of all-inclusive packages, which include room accommodations, food and beverage services and entertainment activities, net of compulsory tips paid to employees. Government mandated compulsory tips in the Dominican Republic are not included in this adjustment, as they are already excluded from revenue. Revenue is recognized, net of discounts and rebates, when the rooms are occupied and/or the relevant services have been rendered. Advance deposits received from guests are deferred and included in trade and other payables until the rooms are occupied and/or the relevant services have been rendered, at which point the revenue is recognized.

"Net Non-package Revenue" represents all other revenues earned from the operations of our resorts, other than Net Package Revenue, net of compulsory tips paid to employees. Government mandated compulsory tips in the Dominican Republic are not included in this adjustment, as they are already excluded from revenue. Net Non-package Revenue includes revenue associated with guests' purchases of upgrades, premium services and amenities, such as premium rooms, dining experiences, wines and spirits and spa packages, which are not included in the all-inclusive package. Revenue not included in a guest's all-inclusive package is recognized when the goods are consumed.

"Owned Net Revenue" represents Net Package Revenue and Net Non-package Revenue. Owned Net Revenue represents a key indicator to assess the overall performance of our business and analyze trends, such as consumer demand, brand preference and competition. In analyzing our Owned Net Revenues, our management differentiates between Net Package Revenue and Net Non-package Revenue. Guests at our resorts purchase packages at stated rates, which include room accommodations, food and beverage services and entertainment activities, in contrast to other lodging business models, which typically only include the room accommodations in the stated rate. The amenities at all-inclusive resorts typically include a variety of buffet and á la carte restaurants, bars, activities, and shows and entertainment throughout the day.

"Management Fee Revenue" is derived from fees earned for managing resorts owned by third parties. The fees earned are typically composed of a base fee, which is computed as a percentage of revenue, and an incentive fee, which is computed as a percentage of profitability.

"Total Net Revenue" represents Net Package Revenue, Net Non-package Revenue and Management Fee Revenue. "Cost Reimbursements" is excluded from Total Net Revenue as it is not considered a key indicator of financial and operating performance. Cost Reimbursements is derived from the reimbursement of certain costs incurred by Playa on behalf of resorts managed by Playa and owned by third parties. This revenue is fully offset by reimbursable costs and has no net impact on operating loss or net loss.

The following table shows a reconciliation of Net Package Revenue, Net Non-package Revenue, Management Fee Revenue and Total Net Revenue to total revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 ($ in thousands):

Total Portfolio



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Package Revenue













Comparable Net Package Revenue $ 101,677



$ 292



$ 163,117



$ 129,067

Non-comparable Net Package Revenue (62)



10



581



19,331

Net Package Revenue 101,615



302



163,698



148,398

















Net Non-package Revenue













Comparable Net Non-package Revenue 22,332



224



34,639



19,696

Non-comparable Net Non-package Revenue 25



16



587



2,967

Net Non-package Revenue 22,357



240



35,226



22,663

















Management Fee Revenue













Comparable Management Fee Revenue 452



(18)



796



627

Non-comparable Management Fee Revenue —



—



—



—

Management Fee Revenue 452



(18)



796



627

















Total Net Revenue













Comparable Total Net Revenue 124,461



498



198,552



149,390

Non-comparable Total Net Revenue (37)



26



1,168



22,298

Total Net Revenue 124,424



524



199,720



171,688

Compulsory tips 3,410



—



5,347



5,114

Cost Reimbursements 969



458



1,482



1,408

Total revenue $ 128,803



$ 982



$ 206,549



$ 178,210



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Owned Resort EBITDA, and Owned Resort EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, for the period presented, before interest expense, income tax and depreciation and amortization expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude the following items:

Other income or expense

Pre-opening expense

Transaction expenses

Severance expense

Other tax expense

Gain on property damage insurance proceeds

Share-based compensation

Loss on extinguishment of debt

Other items, which may include but are not limited to the following: management contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; repairs from hurricanes and tropical storms and impairment losses.

We include the non-service cost components of net periodic pension cost or benefit recorded within other income or expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in calculating Adjusted EBITDA as they are considered part of our ongoing resort operations.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total Net Revenue.

"Owned Resort EBITDA" represents Adjusted EBITDA before corporate expenses and Management Fee Revenue.

"Owned Resort EBITDA Margin" represents Owned Resort EBITDA as a percentage of Owned Net Revenue.

Adjusted Net Loss

"Adjusted Net Loss" represents net income or loss attributable to Playa, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding special items which are not reflective of our core operating performance, such as one-time expenses related to transaction expenses.

Usefulness and Limitation of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We believe that each of Net Package Revenue, Net Non-package Revenue, Owned Net Revenue, Total Net Revenue, Net Package ADR, Net Package RevPAR and Net Direct Expenses are useful to investors as they reflect our operating results by excluding compulsory tips. These tips have a margin of zero and do not represent our operating results.

We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors for two principal reasons. First, we believe Adjusted EBITDA assists investors in comparing our performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance. For example, changes in foreign exchange rates (which are the principal driver of changes in other income or expense), and expenses related to capital raising, strategic initiatives and other corporate initiatives, such as expansion into new markets (which are the principal drivers of changes in transaction expenses), are not indicative of the operating performance of our resorts. The other adjustments included in our definition of Adjusted EBITDA relate to items that occur infrequently and therefore would obstruct the comparability of our operating results over reporting periods. For example, revenue from insurance policies, other than business interruption insurance policies, is infrequent in nature, and we believe excluding these expense and revenue items permits investors to better evaluate the core operating performance of our resorts over time. We believe Adjusted EBITDA Margin provides our investors a useful measurement of operating profitability for the same reasons we find Adjusted EBITDA useful.

The second principal reason that we believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors is that it is considered a key performance indicator by our board of directors (our "Board") and management. In addition, the compensation committee of our Board determines the annual variable compensation for certain members of our management based, in part, on consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides investors with information utilized by our Board and management to assess our performance and may (subject to the limitations described below) enable investors to compare the performance of our portfolio to our competitors.

Adjusted Net Loss is non-GAAP performance measure that provides meaningful comparisons of ongoing operating results, by removing from net income the impact of items that do not reflect our normalized operations.

Our non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for revenue, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are limitations to the utility of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA. For example, other companies in our industry may define Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. As a result, it may be difficult to use Adjusted EBITDA or similarly named non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that other companies publish to compare the performance of those companies to our performance. Because of these limitations, our non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a measure of the income or loss generated by our business or discretionary cash available for investment in our business, and investors should carefully consider our U.S. GAAP results presented. A reconciliation of net income as computed under U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net Loss is presented below.

Comparable Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDA, Total Net Revenue, Net Package Revenue and Net Non-package Revenue on a comparable basis is useful to investors because these measures include only the results of resorts owned and in operation for the entirety of the periods presented and thereby eliminate disparities in results due to the acquisition or disposition of resorts or the impact of resort closures or re-openings in connection with redevelopment or renovation projects. As a result, we believe these measures provide more consistent metrics for comparing the performance of our operating resorts. We calculate Comparable Adjusted EBITDA, Comparable Total Net Revenue, Comparable Net Package Revenue and Comparable Net Non-package Revenue as the total amount of each respective measure less amounts attributable to non-comparable resorts, by which we mean resorts that were not owned or in operation during some or all of the relevant reporting period.

Our comparable resorts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 exclude the following: Capri Resort, which was sold in June 2021, Dreams Puerto Aventuras, which was sold in February 2021, and Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark, which were sold in May 2020.

A reconciliation of net income or loss as computed under U.S. GAAP to comparable Adjusted EBITDA is presented below. For a reconciliation of Comparable Net Package Revenue, Comparable Net Non-package Revenue, Comparable Management Fee Revenue and Comparable Total Net Revenue to total revenue as computed under U.S. GAAP, see "Net Package Revenue, Net Non-package Revenue, Owned Net Revenue, Management Fee Revenue, Cost Reimbursements and Total Net Revenue" in this section.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Owned Resort EBITDA ($ in thousands)

The following is a reconciliation of our U.S. GAAP net loss to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Owned Resort EBITDA and Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss $ (7,768)



$ (87,458)



$ (77,513)



$ (110,014)

Interest expense 18,950



20,916



37,117



41,871

Income tax benefit (12,452)



(14,647)



(14,403)



(13,536)

Depreciation and amortization 20,017



22,400



40,900



47,359

EBITDA 18,747



(58,789)



(13,899)



(34,320)

Other expense (income) (a) 628



(4,853)



1,334



(947)

Share-based compensation 3,450



2,719



6,629



5,942

Transaction expense (b) 139



289



718



875

Severance expense (c) —



1,246



1,287



2,444

Other tax expense (d) (2)



231



161



468

Impairment loss —



25,268



24,011



41,441

Loss on sale of assets 375



1,729



648



1,729

Non-service cost components of net periodic pension (cost) benefit (e) (422)



738



(479)



1,289

Adjusted EBITDA 22,915



(31,422)



20,410



18,921

Other corporate 9,635



7,606



19,029



18,577

Management fee income (452)



18



(796)



(627)

Owned Resort EBITDA 32,098



(23,798)



38,643



36,871

Less: Non-comparable Owned Resort EBITDA (678)



(2,769)



(859)



4,652

Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA (f) $ 32,776



$ (21,029)



$ 39,502



$ 32,219



____________________ (a) Represents changes in foreign exchange rates and other miscellaneous expenses or income.



(b) Represents expenses incurred in connection with corporate initiatives, such as: debt refinancing costs; other capital raising efforts; and strategic initiatives, such as the launch of a new resort or possible expansion into new markets.



(c) Represents expenses incurred for employee terminations.



(d) Relates primarily to a Dominican Republic asset/revenue tax, which is an alternative tax to income tax in the Dominican Republic. We eliminate this expense from Adjusted EBITDA because it is substantially similar to the income tax provision or benefit we eliminate from our calculation of EBITDA.



(e) Represents the non-service cost components of net periodic pension (cost) benefit recorded within other (expense) income in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. We include these for the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA as they are considered part of our ongoing resort operations.



(f) Comparable resorts for the three months ended June 30, 2021 exclude the following: Capri Resort, which was sold in June 2021, Dreams Puerto Aventuras, which was sold in February 2021, and Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark which were sold in May 2020.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income ($ in thousands)

The following table reconciles our net loss to Adjusted Net Loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss $ (7,768)



$ (87,458)



$ (77,513)



$ (110,014)

Reconciling items













Transaction expense (a) 139



289



718



875

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (b) (1,960)



5,018



(4,597)



11,387

Impairment loss —



25,268



24,011



41,441

Severance expense (c) —



1,246



1,287



2,444

Total reconciling items before tax (1,821)



31,821



21,419



56,147

Income tax benefit (provision) for reconciling

items 23



(4,707)



(4,419)



(4,992)

Total reconciling items after tax (1,798)



27,114



17,000



51,155

Adjusted net loss $ (9,566)



$ (60,344)



$ (60,513)



$ (58,859)







____________________ (a) Represents expenses incurred in connection with corporate initiatives, such as: debt refinancing costs; other capital raising efforts; and strategic initiatives, such as the launch of a new resort or possible expansion into new markets.



(b) Represents the change in fair value, excluding interest paid and accrued, of our interest rate swaps recognized as interest expense in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(c) Represents expenses incurred for employee terminations.

The following table presents the impact of Adjusted Net Loss on our diluted losses per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted net loss $ (9,566)



$ (60,344)



$ (60,513)



$ (58,859)

















Losses per share - Diluted $ (0.05)



$ (0.67)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.85)

Total reconciling items impact per diluted share (0.01)



0.21



0.10



0.39

Adjusted losses per share - Diluted $ (0.06)



$ (0.46)



$ (0.38)



$ (0.46)



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet ($ in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)



As of June 30,

As of December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,715



$ 146,919

Restricted cash 25,647



25,941

Trade and other receivables, net 39,695



25,433

Accounts receivable from related parties 3,653



3,726

Inventories 14,362



13,813

Prepayments and other assets 39,391



47,638

Property and equipment, net 1,612,774



1,727,383

Assets held for sale —



34,472

Goodwill, net 61,654



61,654

Other intangible assets 8,040



8,556

Deferred tax assets —



2,130

Total assets $ 2,042,931



$ 2,097,665

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Trade and other payables $ 138,534



$ 123,410

Payables to related parties 6,957



8,073

Income tax payable 124



348

Debt 945,409



1,251,267

Related party debt 193,753



—

Derivative financial instruments 35,924



46,340

Other liabilities 28,971



29,768

Deferred tax liabilities 55,887



70,323

Total liabilities $ 1,405,559



$ 1,529,529

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares (par value €0.10; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 166,417,879 shares issued and 164,209,875 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 136,770,086 shares issued and 134,571,290 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020) 18,492



14,871

Treasury shares (at cost, 2,208,004 shares as of June 30, 2021 and 2,198,796 shares as of December 31, 2020) (16,697)



(16,642)

Paid-in capital 1,170,872



1,030,148

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,082)



(30,949)

Accumulated deficit (510,213)



(429,292)

Total shareholders' equity 637,372



568,136

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,042,931



$ 2,097,665



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue















Package

$ 104,780



$ 302



$ 168,674



$ 153,357

Non-package

22,602



240



35,597



22,818

Management fees

452



(18)



796



627

Cost reimbursements

969



458



1,482



1,408

Total revenue

128,803



982



206,549



178,210

Direct and selling, general and administrative expenses















Direct

79,534



20,380



139,755



118,278

Selling, general and administrative

28,550



19,739



53,218



53,571

Depreciation and amortization

20,017



22,400



40,900



47,359

Reimbursed costs

969



458



1,482



1,408

Impairment loss

—



25,268



24,011



41,441

Loss on sale of assets

375



1,729



648



1,729

Gain on insurance proceeds

—



(2,950)



—



(2,950)

Direct and selling, general and administrative expenses

129,445



87,024



260,014



260,836

Operating loss

(642)



(86,042)



(53,465)



(82,626)

Interest expense

(18,950)



(20,916)



(37,117)



(41,871)

Other (expense) income

(628)



4,853



(1,334)



947

Net loss before tax

(20,220)



(102,105)



(91,916)



(123,550)

Income tax benefit

12,452



14,647



14,403



13,536

Net loss

$ (7,768)



$ (87,458)



$ (77,513)



$ (110,014)



















Earnings per share















Losses per share - Basic

$ (0.05)



$ (0.67)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.85)

Losses per share - Diluted

$ (0.05)



$ (0.67)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.85)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period - Basic

164,119,693



130,466,383



162,482,673



129,876,545

Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period - Diluted

164,119,693



130,466,383



162,482,673



129,876,545



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Consolidated Debt Summary - As of June 30, 2021 ($ in millions)





Maturity





Applicable Rate

LTM Interest (5) Debt

Date

# of Years

Balance



Revolving credit facility ($68.0 million) (1)

Jan-24

2.6



$ —



4.15 %

$ 1.4

Revolving credit facility ($17.0 million) (1)

Apr-22

0.8



—



3.15 %

0.4

Term loan (2)

Apr-24

2.8



946.9



5.31 %

59.3

Term loan (Additional $94.0 million) (3)

Apr-24

2.8



94.0



9.25 %

8.8

Property loan

Jul-25

4.0



110.0



9.25 %

10.3

Total debt









$ 1,150.9



6.00 %

$ 80.2

Less: cash and cash equivalents (4)









237.7









Net debt (face)









$ 913.2















____________________ (1) As of June 30, 2021, the total available borrowing capacity under our Revolving Credit Facility was $85.0 million. The interest rate on any outstanding balances of our $68.0 million Revolving Credit Facility is L+400 bps with no LIBOR floor. The interest rate on any outstanding balances of our $17.0 million Revolving Credit Facility is L+300 bps with no LIBOR floor. As of June 30, 2021, the commitment fee on undrawn balances of our Revolving Credit Facility was 0.5%.



(2) The interest rate on our Term Loan is L+275 bps with a LIBOR floor of 1%. The interest rate on our Term Loan was 5.31% as of June 30, 2021, which includes the LIBOR rate that was locked in March for the 1-month period. Effective March 29, 2018, we entered into two interest rate swaps to mitigate the long-term interest rate risk inherent in our variable rate Term Loan. The interest rate swaps have an aggregate fixed notional value of $800.0 million. The fixed rate paid by us is 2.85% and the variable rate received resets monthly to the one-month LIBOR rate.



(3) Effective June 12, 2020, we entered into $94.0 million of additional senior secured credit facility term loans. The additional $94.0 million is broken into three tranches: $35.0 million term loan at a fixed rate of 11.4777%, $31.0 million term loan at a fixed rate of 11.4777%, and $28.0 million term loan at our option of either a base rate plus a margin of 2.00% or LIBOR plus 3.00% with a LIBOR floor of 1%. The weighted average interest rate is 9.25%.



(4) Based on cash balances on hand as of June 30, 2021.



(5) Represents last twelve months interest expense and commitment fee. The impact of amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts, capitalized interest and the change in fair market value of our interest rate swaps before we elected hedge accounting is excluded.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reportable Segment Operating Statistics - Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020







Occupancy

Net Package ADR

Net Package RevPAR

Owned Net Revenue

Owned Resort EBITDA

Owned Resort EBITDA Margin Total Portfolio Rooms

2021 2020 Pts Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 Pts Change

Yucatán Peninsula 2,398



52.0 % — % 52.0 pts

$ 328.38

$ —

— %

$ 170.77

$ —

— %

$ 45,067

$ 21

214,504.8 %

$ 13,022

$ (8,004)

262.7 %

28.9 % (38,114.3) % 38,143.2 pts Pacific Coast 926



59.8 % — % 59.8 pts

$ 339.20

$ —

— %

$ 202.93

$ —

— %

20,514

(74)

27,821.6 %

7,078

(2,816)

351.3 %

34.5 % (3,805.4) % 3,839.9 pts Dominican Republic 2,644



45.0 % — % 45.0 pts

$ 257.73

$ —

— %

$ 115.90

$ —

— %

33,888

11

307,972.7 %

7,926

(4,881)

262.4 %

23.4 % (44,372.7) % 44,396.1 pts Jamaica 1,428



48.9 % — % 48.9 pts

$ 304.51

$ —

— %

$ 149.03

$ —

— %

24,134

564

4,179.1 %

4,072

(8,097)

150.3 %

16.9 % (1,435.6) % 1,452.5 pts Total Portfolio 7,396



49.9 % — % 49.9 pts

$ 302.71

$ —

— %

$ 150.98

$ —

— %

$ 123,603

$ 522

23,578.7 %

$ 32,098

$ (23,798)

234.9 %

26.0 % (4,559.0) % 4,585.0 pts

























































Occupancy

Net Package ADR

Net Package RevPAR

Owned Net Revenue

Owned Resort EBITDA

Owned Resort EBITDA Margin Comparable Portfolio Rooms

2021 2020 Pts Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 Pts Change Yucatán Peninsula 2,126



58.7 % — % 58.7 pts

$ 328.51

$ —

— %

$ 192.68

$ —

— %

$ 45,031

$ (66)

68,328.8 %

$ 13,813

$ (6,633)

308.2 %

30.7 % (10,050.0) % 10,080.7 pts Pacific Coast 926



59.8 % — % 59.8 pts

$ 339.20

$ —

— %

$ 202.93

$ —

— %

20,514

(74)

27,821.6 %

7,078

(2,816)

351.3 %

34.5 % (3,805.4) % 3,839.9 pts Dominican Republic 2,644



45.0 % — % 45.0 pts

$ 257.73

$ —

— %

$ 115.90

$ —

— %

33,888

11

307,972.7 %

7,926

(4,881)

262.4 %

23.4 % (44,372.7) % 44,396.1 pts Jamaica 1,428



48.9 % — % 48.9 pts

$ 305.26

$ —

— %

$ 149.40

$ —

— %

24,207

625

3,773.1 %

3,959

(6,699)

159.1 %

16.4 % (1,071.8) % 1,088.2 pts Total Comparable Portfolio 7,124



51.8 % — % 51.8 pts

$ 302.89

$ —

— %

$ 156.84

$ —

— %

$ 123,640

$ 496

24,827.4 %

$ 32,776

$ (21,029)

255.9 %

26.5 % (4,239.7) % 4,266.2 pts

Highlights

All of the increases listed below are a result of the resumption of operations this year as compared to the second quarter of 2020, during which period all of our resorts were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yucatán Peninsula

Comparable Owned Net Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $45.1 million , or 68,328.8%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 . Comparable Net Package ADR of $328.51 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 benefited by an additional $6.93 as a result of a change in billing methodology of an online travel agency ("OTA"), which requires Playa to present this revenue gross of commissions under U.S. GAAP. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, Comparable Net Package ADR would have been $321.58 .



Compared to 2019, our Comparable Net Package ADR for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $49.47 , or 17.7%. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, the increase would have been $42.54 , or 15.2%.





for the three months ended increased , or 68,328.8%, compared to the three months ended . Comparable Net Package ADR of for the three months ended benefited by an additional as a result of a change in billing methodology of an online travel agency ("OTA"), which requires Playa to present this revenue gross of commissions under U.S. GAAP. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, Comparable Net Package ADR would have been . Compared to 2019, our Comparable Net Package ADR for the three months ended increased by , or 17.7%. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, the increase would have been , or 15.2%. Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $20.4 million , or 308.2%, over the prior year.

Pacific Coast

Owned Net Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $20.6 million , or 27,821.6%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 . Net Package ADR of $339.20 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 benefited by an additional $5.83 as a result of a change in billing methodology of an OTA, which requires Playa to present this revenue gross of commissions under U.S. GAAP. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, Net Package ADR would have been $333.37 .



Compared to 2019, our Net Package ADR for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $43.72 , or 14.8%. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, the increase would have been $37.89 , or 12.8%.





for the three months ended increased , or 27,821.6%, compared to the three months ended . Net Package ADR of for the three months ended benefited by an additional as a result of a change in billing methodology of an OTA, which requires Playa to present this revenue gross of commissions under U.S. GAAP. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, Net Package ADR would have been . Compared to 2019, our Net Package ADR for the three months ended increased by , or 14.8%. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, the increase would have been , or 12.8%. Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $9.9 million , or 351.3%, over the prior year.

Dominican Republic

Owned Net Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $33.9 million , or 307,972.7%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 .



Compared to 2019, our Net Package ADR for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $75.36 , or 41.3%. This increase is driven by the opening of Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in the fourth quarter of 2019.





for the three months ended increased , or 307,972.7%, compared to the three months ended . Compared to 2019, our Net Package ADR for the three months ended increased by , or 41.3%. This increase is driven by the opening of and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in the fourth quarter of 2019. Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $12.8 million , or 262.4%, over the prior year.

Jamaica

Comparable Owned Net Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $23.6 million , or 3,773.1%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 .



Compared to 2019, our Comparable Net Package ADR for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $13.72 , or 4.3%.





for the three months ended increased , or 3,773.1%, compared to the three months ended . Compared to 2019, our Comparable Net Package ADR for the three months ended decreased by , or 4.3%. Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $10.7 million , or 159.1%, over the prior year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reportable Segment Operating Statistics - Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020







Occupancy

Net Package ADR

Net Package RevPAR

Owned Net Revenue

Owned Resort EBITDA

Owned Resort EBITDA Margin Total Portfolio Rooms

2021 2020 Pts Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 Pts Change

Yucatán Peninsula 2,473



46.8 % 37.0 % 9.8 pts

$ 311.22

$ 298.32

4.3 %

$ 145.60

$ 110.45

31.8 %

$ 78,670

$ 62,338

26.2 %

$ 20,196

$ 16,931

19.3 %

25.7 % 27.2 % (1.5) pts Pacific Coast 926



44.0 % 31.2 % 12.8 pts

$ 330.29

$ 342.58

(3.6) %

$ 145.39

$ 106.93

36.0 %

29,135

21,081

38.2 %

7,563

6,056

24.9 %

26.0 % 28.7 % (2.7) pts Dominican Republic 2,644



35.5 % 28.6 % 6.9 pts

$ 266.65

$ 226.04

18.0 %

$ 94.73

$ 64.74

46.3 %

54,769

35,607

53.8 %

9,592

2,908

229.8 %

17.5 % 8.2 % 9.3 pts Jamaica 1,428



37.7 % 37.0 % 0.7 pts

$ 295.96

$ 355.09

(16.7) %

$ 111.51

$ 131.43

(15.2) %

35,856

52,000

(31.0) %

1,292

10,976

(88.2) %

3.6 % 21.1 % (17.5) pts Total Portfolio 7,471



40.7 % 33.6 % 7.1 pts

$ 297.31

$ 297.28

— %

$ 121.05

$ 100.01

21.0 %

$ 198,430

$ 171,026

16.0 %

$ 38,643

$ 36,871

4.8 %

19.5 % 21.6 % (2.1) pts

























































Occupancy

Net Package ADR

Net Package RevPAR

Owned Net Revenue

Owned Resort EBITDA

Owned Resort EBITDA Margin Comparable Portfolio Rooms

2021 2020 Pts Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 Pts Change Yucatán Peninsula 2,126



53.3 % 36.4 % 16.9 pts

$ 314.43

$ 319.16

(1.5) %

$ 167.73

$ 116.05

44.5 %

$ 77,523

$ 50,937

52.2 %

$ 21,498

$ 15,088

42.5 %

27.7 % 29.6 % (1.9) pts Pacific Coast 926



44.0 % 31.2 % 12.8 pts

$ 330.29

$ 342.58

(3.6) %

$ 145.39

$ 106.93

36.0 %

29,135

21,081

38.2 %

7,563

6,056

24.9 %

26.0 % 28.7 % (2.7) pts Dominican Republic 2,644



35.5 % 28.6 % 6.9 pts

$ 266.65

$ 226.04

18.0 %

$ 94.73

$ 64.74

46.3 %

54,769

35,607

53.8 %

9,592

2,908

229.8 %

17.5 % 8.2 % 9.3 pts Jamaica 1,428



37.7 % 35.3 % 2.4 pts

$ 296.48

$ 380.91

(22.2) %

$ 111.70

$ 134.64

(17.0) %

35,835

41,103

(12.8) %

849

8,167

(89.6) %

2.4 % 19.9 % (17.5) pts Total Comparable Portfolio 7,124



42.4 % 32.6 % 9.8 pts

$ 298.50

$ 305.14

(2.2) %

$ 126.50

$ 99.55

27.1 %

$ 197,262

$ 148,728

32.6 %

$ 39,502

$ 32,219

22.6 %

20.0 % 21.7 % (1.7) pts

Highlights

All of the increases listed below are a result of the resumption of operations this year as compared to the second quarter of 2020, during which period all of our resorts were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yucatán Peninsula

Comparable Net Package RevPAR increased 44.5% over the same period in prior year, driven by an increase in Occupancy of 16.9 ppt, partially offset by a decrease in Net Package ADR of 1.5%. Comparable Net Package ADR of $314.43 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 benefited by an additional $3.83 as a result of a change in billing methodology of an online travel agency ("OTA"), which requires Playa to present this revenue gross of commissions under U.S. GAAP. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, Comparable Net Package ADR would be $310.60 .



Compared to 2019, our Comparable Net Package ADR for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $13.83 , or 4.6%. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, the increase would have been $9.99 , or 3.3%.





increased 44.5% over the same period in prior year, driven by an increase in Occupancy of 16.9 ppt, partially offset by a decrease in Net Package ADR of 1.5%. Comparable Net Package ADR of for the six months ended benefited by an additional as a result of a change in billing methodology of an online travel agency ("OTA"), which requires Playa to present this revenue gross of commissions under U.S. GAAP. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, Comparable Net Package ADR would be . Compared to 2019, our Comparable Net Package ADR for the six months ended increased by , or 4.6%. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, the increase would have been , or 3.3%. Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $6.4 million , or 42.5%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 .

Pacific Coast

Net Package RevPAR increased 36.0% over the same period in prior year, driven by an increase in Occupancy of 12.8 ppt and partially offset by a decrease in Net Package ADR of 3.6%. Net Package ADR of $330.29 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 benefited by an additional $3.98 as a result of a change in billing methodology of an OTA, which requires Playa to present this revenue gross of commissions under U.S. GAAP. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, Net Package ADR would be $326.31 .



Compared to 2019, our Net Package ADR for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $8.91 , or 2.8%. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, the increase would have been $4.92 , or 1.5%.





increased 36.0% over the same period in prior year, driven by an increase in Occupancy of 12.8 ppt and partially offset by a decrease in Net Package ADR of 3.6%. Net Package ADR of for the six months ended benefited by an additional as a result of a change in billing methodology of an OTA, which requires Playa to present this revenue gross of commissions under U.S. GAAP. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, Net Package ADR would be . Compared to 2019, our Net Package ADR for the six months ended increased by , or 2.8%. Excluding the aforementioned change in billing practice, the increase would have been , or 1.5%. Owned Resort EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.5 million , or 24.9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 .

Dominican Republic

Net Package RevPAR increased 46.3% over the same period in prior year, driven by an increase in Occupancy of 6.9 ppt and an increase in Net Package ADR of 18.0%.



Compared to 2019, our Net Package ADR for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $56.06 , or 26.6%. This increase is driven by the opening of Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in the fourth quarter of 2019.





increased 46.3% over the same period in prior year, driven by an increase in Occupancy of 6.9 ppt and an increase in Net Package ADR of 18.0%. Compared to 2019, our Net Package ADR for the six months ended increased by , or 26.6%. This increase is driven by the opening of and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in the fourth quarter of 2019. Owned Resort EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $6.7 million , or 229.8%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 .

Jamaica

Comparable Net Package RevPAR decreased 17.0% over the same period in prior year, driven by a decrease in Net Package ADR of 22.2%, partially offset by an increase in Occupancy of 2.4 ppt. Net Package RevPar in the segment was negatively impacted by a higher mix of Occupancy at our lower chain scale resorts.



Compared to 2019, our Comparable Net Package ADR for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $53.50 , or 15.3%.





decreased 17.0% over the same period in prior year, driven by a decrease in Net Package ADR of 22.2%, partially offset by an increase in Occupancy of 2.4 ppt. Net Package RevPar in the segment was negatively impacted by a higher mix of Occupancy at our lower chain scale resorts. Compared to 2019, our Comparable Net Package ADR for the six months ended decreased by , or 15.3%. Comparable Owned Resort EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $7.3 million , or 89.6%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 .

SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC