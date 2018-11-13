Playa Vista Isle Shatters Records: Highest Sale Price Ever In Broward County And Highest Auction Sale Ever In The U.S.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the six weeks prior to auction resulted in over 1,800 inquiries and 29 viewings by interested buyers — a tremendous result for a property of this caliber. The winning buyer is a past client of Concierge.

"I hired Concierge Auctions because their reach to the most elite buyers across the globe is unsurpassed, and I've been equally impressed by the attention to detail and business acumen of their entire organization," state the seller, Robert Pereira. "If I had the chance to sell this property again, Concierge Auctions would be my first call. They are the best organization in the world to produce the highest price for one-of-a-kind properties in an efficient manner."

"The auction process continues to break records across every high-end asset class, and we're pleased to be the leader in the real estate sector," stated Concierge president Laura Brady. "Three months ago RM Sotheby's set a record for the most expensive car ever sold at auction for $58 million, and just last night Christie's smashed the record for a work by a living artist when it sold David Hockney's "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" for $90.3 million. It's an exciting time for the industry."

Playa Vista Isle is the only Ocean-to-Intracoastal Waterway estate on the Gold Coast to offer 500± feet of private oceanfront beach and two concrete deep-water yacht docks. The 5± acre estate was completed in 2018 and features 11 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, and 22-karat gold leaf gilding throughout. Additional amenities include the world's first private 3D-IMAX© in-home theater; 20-car garage with secure tunnel access; 3,000± bottle wine cellar with individually-controlled temperature and humidity secured by biometric access with adjacent tasting room; 4,500-square-foot heated infinity edge pool; oversize Jacuzzi perched 40± feet above the ocean featuring unobstructed panoramic views of the horizon; 13 water features including six waterfalls; and a putting green. The property also includes an adjacent lot that can accommodate an additional structure, garden area, or recreational facility. With its world-class finishes, Playa Vista Isle has been awarded the "World's Best Property," "Best Residential Property-Florida," and "Best Architecture Single Residence-Florida" by the International Property Awards.

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 38 U.S. states/territories and 20 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited timeframe. The firm owns arguably the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the world. It has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine for the past five years, and has contributed over 100 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

