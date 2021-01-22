Playbill and Läderach Present "A Sweet Taste of Broadway" To Celebrate Love This Valentine's Weekend

"Läderach is all about the love of crafting fresh chocolate from Switzerland. I am looking forward to sharing the stage with Will Swenson and Audra McDonald to talk about what inspires passion for both chocolate and theatre," said Elias Läderach, World Chocolate Master.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Läderach to midtown and partner with them on what will be an incredible virtual, yet multi-sensory, experience with us. And we could not have asked for a better Broadway couple to join you all in the fun," said Alex Birsh, V.P. & C.O.O., Playbill.

About Playbill

Founded in 1884, Playbill is an internationally-known trademark synonymous with theatre and is a symbol of the arts. Playbill Magazine is distributed to every Broadway theatre, most Off-Broadway theatres, and regional theatres and fine arts institutions in 24 cities across the country. The company's website, Playbill.com, debuted in 1994 and continues to be the most trusted source of theatre news and information on the web, reaching nearly 2 million unique users per month. Playbill Online boasts the popular subsidiaries The Playbill Store, the online-only store for theatre fans; PLAYBILLder, the make-your-own Playbill site; Playbill Jobs, the premiere job marketplace for the Broadway industry; Playbill Social Selects, the Interactive Theatre Event series and introducing in 2021 Playbill International. Playbill Travel was introduced in 2011, and the subsidiary focuses on chartering Broadway-themed cruises and additional vacations.

About Läderach – chocolatier suisse

Operating since 1962, Läderach – chocolatier suisse is a family-owned premier Swiss chocolate company. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with 100 stores worldwide, Läderach is renowned for creating the freshest, responsibly sourced artisanal chocolates in Switzerland, if not the world. Product quality is reflected in Läderach's complete control of the entire value chain and its guarantee to use only the best ingredients for their products. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (fresh chocolate in Swiss German), over 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. In November 2019, Läderach expanded west into New York City, Toronto, and London. In December 2020, Läderach opened its world's largest flagship store in New York City on Fifth Avenue. To learn more, visit www.laderach.com.

