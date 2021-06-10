Playboy Announces Summer Of Play: Weekly Mobile Gaming Tournaments Run On Leading Mobile Games Platform Skillz

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY), parent company of Playboy Enterprises, Inc. ("Playboy"), announces the launch of a four-week series of Playboy-branded gaming experiences starting Fri, June 11th and hosted on Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide. Playboy's Summer of Play tournaments will be run in Skillz-powered games including Pool Payday, Solitaire Cube, and 21 Blitz, which are all available in the app store for iOS and on games.skillz.com for Android.

Together, Playboy and Skillz seek to provide an immersive and innovative experience for Skillz's millions of registered users and Playboy's customers. Players will be able to compete to win unique Playboy-branded merchandise, including an array of style, fashion, jewelry and home items.

Gaming experiences include:

Pool Payday – A leading billiards game. You and your real-life opponent take turns making shots and scoring points.

Solitaire Cube – Stack cards into piles sorting them by suit. Challenge yourself by competing against others in large, multiplayer tournaments.

21 Blitz – This mix of 21 and Solitaire will keep you glued to your screen making 21s and stacks of 5 cards. Find combos, streaks and finish quickly to gain bonuses and maximize your score.

"We're thrilled to expand the ways our audiences can enjoy themselves this summer by running tournaments on the Skillz platform," said Rachel Webber, Chief Brand Officer at Playboy. "Skillz's unique value proposition of fun, fair, and community-driven mobile gameplay is the perfect offering for our global fanbase."

For more information on Playboy-branded mobile gaming tournaments on Skillz, visit playboy.com .

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. ("PLBY Group"or the "Company") connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com .

