PlayChip Listing Goes Live Around the World

The Universal Gaming Token will list on cryptocurrency exchanges Independent Reserve, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

SYDNEY, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PlayChip Foundation has announced the official listing of its PlayChip token.

The ERC20 token, PlayChip, will go live and commence trading on Australia's first regulated cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve, as well as top ten exchanges HitBTC, and LATOKEN on Wednesday January 30th.

The PlayChip was one of the rare success stories in 2018 token sales, attracting participants in more than fifty countries and recognition at major international blockchain events.

The listing follows the first integration of the PlayChip into the gaming platform of operational partner PlayUp.

PlayUp operates several gaming products including one of the world's premier fantasy sports platforms. In Q1 of 2019, PlayUp plans to activate and award over US$1 million in prizes across major sporting events such as the Super Bowl, Big Bash and Six Nations Rugby Tournament.

"This has been a fantastic week for the PlayChip," said PlayChip Foundation Director Daniel Simic.

"The sports betting and gaming market is primed for blockchain integration. This industry was integral in driving mass adoption of the internet in the late 90's, and with the crypto revolution upon us, punters and gamers will once again be the first to experience this next-generation technology, with the PlayChip at the forefront of this revolution."

"We have achieved what a fraction of blockchain-based projects ever accomplish. The PlayChip has been well adopted and demonstrated mainstream appeal with a level of utility most tokens won't see for years, if at all."

"While we are very proud of what we've achieved so far, this is only the beginning. Big things are in store for the PlayChip".

PlayChips can be purchased within Australia from Independent Reserve, and internationally on HitBTC and LATOKEN from Wednesday January 30th.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is the Universal Gaming Token for sports betting, gaming, fantasy sports, and eSports, at the centre of an incentivised, blockchain-enabled sports community and gaming ecosystem. The PlayChip Ecosystem consists of seven partner platforms with more than a million users across over 70 countries. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms, making it the gaming token of choice around the globe.

For more information, please visit: https://www.playchip.global/ or read the PlayChip Whitepaper: https://www.playchip.global/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/PlayChip-Technical-Whitepaper.pdf

About PlayUp:

PlayUp Limited is a Universal Gaming Platform offering Daily Fantasy Sports, sports and race betting, fantasy stables, eSports, and casino table games. PlayUp makes up the team behind the PlayChip and operates PlayUp.com, ClassicBet, Draftstars, Betting.Club, TopBetta, & MadBookie. PlayUp Limited will deliver the world's first fully-integrated, blockchain enabled global fantasy sports, online sports betting and gaming ecosystem.

