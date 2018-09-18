Players in 95-km race on the first contest day of Wulong Mountain Quest

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 China International Mountain Quest and the 2018 China Mountain Outdoor Sports Series (Chongqing, Wulong) continued to see thrilling contests Tuesday, with 29 teams from home and abroad competing in an over 95-kilometer long quest including bridge descent, kayaking, mountain biking and cross-country running in Wulong, Chongqing, according to the Publicity Department of Wulong District Committee of Chongqing Municipality.

Contestants are racing in a kayak competition on September 18. (PRNewsfoto/Wulong Publicity Dept.)
Players are competing in a bridge descent contest on September 18. (PRNewsfoto/Wulong Publicity Dept.)
The team from the Zunyi Medical University are racing in the mountain bike cycling competition on September 18. (PRNewsfoto/Wulong Publicity Dept.)
Contestants had to descend 200 meters from the bridge to the Wujiang River, and then proceeded with a 25-kilometer kayak across the river. After landing, the players rode the mountain bike and traveled through the picturesque Baima Mountain whose name comes from an impressive love story. Players wrapped up their quest with a 10-kilometer cross-country running after bicycling for more than 60 kilometer in the Baima Mountain Forest.

