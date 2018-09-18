Players in 95-km race on the first contest day of Wulong Mountain Quest

Contestants had to descend 200 meters from the bridge to the Wujiang River, and then proceeded with a 25-kilometer kayak across the river. After landing, the players rode the mountain bike and traveled through the picturesque Baima Mountain whose name comes from an impressive love story. Players wrapped up their quest with a 10-kilometer cross-country running after bicycling for more than 60 kilometer in the Baima Mountain Forest.



Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=319772

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=319773

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=319774

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Wulong District Committee of Chongqing Municipality