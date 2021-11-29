PlayMaker Health Appoints New Product Leader

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayMaker Health, a leader in software solutions and data services for the post-acute healthcare market, announced the appointment of Julie Kopp to the role of Vice President of Product. In this newly created role, Kopp will be responsible for managing PlayMaker's overall product strategy and roadmap to deliver expanded offerings to home health, hospice, and infusion and medical device sales agencies. Julie joins PlayMaker with a diverse background and deep expertise in customer-driven product design and delivery.



Julie brings more than 25 years of experience in scaling tech and building successful product teams across various industries to her new role at PlayMaker. Her expertise includes multiple past leadership and advisory roles specific to the healthcare vertical including, VP of Product and Design at CirrusMD, and as an executive-in-residence at TechStars where she serves as a key consultant for tech entrepreneurs focused on healthcare in the accelerator program.



"From conception to delivery, Julie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and a passion for building solutions with customer-driven approach, and we are pleased to welcome her to the leadership team at PlayMaker," said Gregg Boyle, CEO of PlayMaker Health. "As we enter the next phase of innovation and growth, Julie's proven success in building products and successful teams will be invaluable to deliver best-in-class software and data services."



"I am excited to join PlayMaker at such a pivotal growth point in its history," said Kopp. "PlayMaker's commitment to driving efficiency and growth in the post-acute industry has resulted in a tool essential to helping agencies digitize and scale their businesses. I look forward to building upon the PlayMaker portfolio to help clients create sustained growth and influence health outcomes in the post-acute market."



About PlayMaker Health

With 12 years of unparalleled growth for clients and partners, PlayMaker Health is proud to be the post-acute growth platform for more than 2,300 home health, hospice, HME, Infusion, and long-term care agencies and organizations nationwide. PlayMaker's data solutions combine the most current and comprehensive claims data sets, clinical operational metrics, and real-time sales intelligence. Delivered through a mobile CRM, post-acute agencies have the answers they need to sell faster, scale smarter and compete. Learn more at https://www.playmakerhealth.com.



