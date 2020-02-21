Playmates Toys Diversifies Its Global Brand Portfolio in 2020

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmates Toys will showcase its ever-growing global brand portfolio during the North American International Toy Fair, from February 22-25, 2020. Several all-new 2020 product lines based on hit entertainment properties will be on display, including a robust toy line based on ZAG's action-comedy animation series Power Players, a collection of toys based on ZAG's Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir and toys based on Toho's rich history of classic Godzilla Kaiju, as well as Legendary's newest cinematic feature film, Godzilla vs. Kong. In addition to new product lines, Playmates Toys will also display its popular Ben 10 and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles product lines, which both feature expansions for 2020. The varied product lines will be on display in the Playmates Toys booth, # 2243.

"We're very proud of the dynamic portfolio of brands that will be represented in our booth during Toy Fair this year, as it marks tremendous growth for the company as we work with new partners on iconic franchises while also continuing to grow relationships with existing partners," said Karl Aaronian, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Playmates Toys. "Creating innovative product lines that bring beloved characters to life off-screen is at the heart of what we do, and in 2020 fans will be offered expansive toy lines featuring their favorite characters including Power Players, Godzilla vs. Kong and more."

Following are highlights of all-new product lines from Playmates Toys that will be introduced at retail throughout 2020.

Power Players

As the master toy licensee for ZAG's action-comedy animation series Power Players, currently airing on Cartoon Network, Playmates Toys is introducing a robust toy line that brings the heroes of the series to life off-screen.

The 2020 Power Players collection includes an assortment of highly detailed and articulated 5-inch action figures based on the TV show, as well as 9-inch deluxe action figures that are packed with electronics and sound effects. The line also features a variety of vehicles, allowing kids to send their favorite Power Players on heroic adventures, as well as role play gear which allows kids to transform into Axel, the leader of the Power Players.

Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Playmates Toys is globally launching a collection of toys inspired by ZAG's hit entertainment property, Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. The property has become an international phenomenon, airing in over 120 countries worldwide and continuing a rapid growth path, with new seasons in production, a major worldwide theatrical release and more.

Godzilla vs. Kong and Toho Classic Monsters

Playmates Toys was recently named global master toy licensee by Legendary Entertainment and Toho Co., Ltd., and has secured the rights to create an extensive product line for both Legendary's Monsterverse and Toho Originals. Playmates Toys recently launched a product line inspired by Toho's Classic Monsters, as well as Classic Kong's throughout cinematic history. In addition, Playmates Toys is developing an extensive product line for this fall's highly anticipated film Godzilla vs. Kong, from Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Following are highlights of product lines from Playmates Toys featuring expanded offerings in 2020.

Ben 10

As the global master toy partner for Cartoon Network's hit Ben 10 animated series, Playmates Toys is further expanding its toy line in 2020, allowing kids to continue creating adventures with their favorite heroic aliens from the TV show. New additions to the popular toy line include an all-new assortment of detailed action figures based on season four of the series and two new versions of the Omnitrix so kids can transform into any one of Ben's 10 aliens. Rounding out the new lineup are out of this world Micro Playsets which are disguised as an Omnitrix and open to feature environments based on going into the internal workings of the Omnitrix and exploring Heatblast's alien world.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Playmates Toys, the longtime master toy licensee for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and home of the "classic" Turtle toys, will showcase its extensive toy line inspired by Nickelodeon's animated series, Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The pizza-loving, evil-fighting, radical reptile brothers Leo, Donnie, Raph and Mikey are always at the center of the action. With rad action figures, vehicles, role play and more, the Ninja Turtles come to life as kids play out their favorite moments from the TV show.

About Playmates Toys

With a history of over 50 years, Playmates Toys is today among the most well-respected and innovative marketing and distribution companies in the global toy industry with a proven history in the creation of imaginative products as well as the development and management of profitable, long-term brand franchises. Key brands include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Players and more. From its offices in Hong Kong and California, Playmates designs, develops, markets and distributes its products in over 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.playmatestoys.com.

About ZAG

ZAG is a global independent entertainment studio specializing in world-class storytelling across TV, film and digital platforms. ZAG's foundation is rooted in compelling characters, limitless imagination, and masterful storytelling infused with original musical scores. The company is home to world-class entertainment properties under the Zag Heroez label, including Miraculous™: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir and the upcoming titles Power Players (2019) and Ghost Force. Founded in France in 2009, visionary director and composer Jeremy Zag further expanded the company to the USA since 2012 – establishing a creative headquarters, known as the "Zag Lab", and the Global Brand Franchise office in Santa Monica, California with a focus on developing content beyond the screen into lifestyle brands covering a broad array of touchpoints.

About Legendary

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world's most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of more than $17 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com.

About Toho

Toho Company, Limited, is a Japanese entertainment studio focused on the development, production, exhibition, and distribution of powerful content for motion pictures, television and theater. Founded in 1932, it remains a prominent force in bringing brands and original storytelling with versatile talents to audiences worldwide. Its subsidiaries include Toho Cinemas, the highest grossing exhibition company in Japan. To learn more, visit: www.toho.co.jp/en/.

About Cartoon Network Enterprises

Cartoon Network is a division of WarnerMedia and the #1 global animated series network, offering the best in original content for kids and families with such hits as Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, The Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears. Seen in 187 countries, over 450 million homes and in 33 languages, Cartoon Network inspires the next generation of creators and innovators by engaging its audience at the intersection of creativity and technology. Its award-winning pro-social initiatives, Stop Bullying: Speak Up and CN Buddy Network are acknowledged and often used resources for kids and adults looking for tools that can assist in dealing with the ongoing issue of bullying.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. Warner Media is part of AT&T Inc.

About Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products

Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products (VNCP) oversees all merchandising and retail operations for Viacom Inc., one of the world's leading multimedia entertainment companies and home to such powerhouse brands as Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount Network, Paramount Pictures and Comedy Central. With a diverse portfolio spanning animation, preschool, youth and adult licenses, VNCP is committed to providing key partner development and innovative marketing solutions, ensuring the highest quality product offering across some of the world's most powerful TV and entertainment properties, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

