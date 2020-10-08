PLAYMOBIL®, In Conjunction With Chizcomm Beacon Media, ITV Innovator, zone·tv™, And Addressable Media Presents "Countdown To Halloween" Spooky New Adventures With SCOOBY-DOO!

All of this ghoulish fun is being delivered to viewers courtesy of an innovative partnership brought together by Addressable Media, a premier video ad tech platform and Chizcomm Beacon Media, experts in public relations, marketing and media, and zone·tv™, the leading technology purveyor of fun and engaging interactive television experiences.

Launched this week on cable operators such as Comcast, Rogers, and Frontier cable, subscribers will have access to hours of fun, courtesy of PLAYMOBIL® with customized versions of fan-favorite interactive games playable on the largest screen in the house. Games include: The Goblin Arena, Monster Drop, Frankie's Sparx Lab, Today's Challenge, Spot It!, Spin to Win, and Collector.

Viewers can access all the fun through their Channel Guides, Widget listings, and other call-outs throughout their cable UX. Subscribers with voice control, can use the commands "Trick or Treat," "Happy Halloween," "Halloween Countdown" and "Halloween Fun" to launch the experience.

Samantha Cilibrasi, Senior Digital Buyer at Chizcomm Beacon Media," PLAYMOBIL looks for high-impact, unique advertising units to get in front of viewers during Q4. The alignment between the "Countdown to Halloween" and the SCOOBY-DOO! product line, placed within an innovative, interactive growth platform, makes this a perfect sponsorship opportunity."

Per Neal Weinberg, CEO of Addressable Media, the fit between PLAYMOBIL and "Countdown to Halloween" is a great example of how innovation and relevance have regained their place in the strategic playbook for marketers. "PLAYMOBIL is a creative, innovative brand and this type of activation is in their DNA. The engaging, interactive TV content created by zone·tv™, along with the iconic SCOOBY-DOO! characters makes this Halloween-themed partnership a real treat.

Jeff Weber, CEO of zone·tv™, "We have seen tremendous growth in the scale of usage of our Interactive TV products. Consumers love our special 'pop-up' channels which include Halloween and Christmas. We are now offering a very viable media engagement platform for marketers."

Chizcomm Beacon Media: is the largest purchaser of children's media with unmatched aggregate buying power in the marketplace as well as strategic comprehensive planning capabilities.

PLAYMOBIL®, one of Germany's largest toy manufacturers, has been producing and distributing toys since 1974. Part of family rooms around the world, PLAYMOBIL toys span a variety of exciting play themes, including popular licenses, each featuring the iconic smile. PLAYMOBIL creates award-winning toys that offer children 18 months and up imaginative play experiences that foster creativity and develop important cognitive and social skills.

Addressable Media is a leading video distribution, advertising, and production platform for original and professionally produced premium content. Addressable Media develops innovative strategies for major brands and media companies across digital, broadcast, and social media, utilizing top level storytelling, data science, and attribution. Recent partners include: CBS, USA Networks, Nike, CNN/HLN, Cirque de Soleil, Colgate and Wheels Up.

zone·tv™ is the leader in providing interactive and personalized television capabilities to cable and satellite providers who pass-through the experiences to their consumers driving engagement and incremental revenue opportunity

Images: Please see attached images that have been cleared for use.

Relevant HashTags: #AddressableMedia #Playmobil #ScoobyDoo #Scooby #Velma #Shaggy #Innovation #toys #CountdowntoHalloween #InteractiveTV #Halloween #media #AdvancedTV #HalloweenFun #scary fun #goblins #ghouls #witches #Comcast #Rogers #Frontier #mediabuying #Omnicom #WPP #IPG #Publicis #Dentsu #MDCPartners #HorizonMedia

Key Twitter Accounts:

@zone_TV

@playmobil

@chizcomm

SOURCE Addressable Media

Related Links

http://www.addressable.tv

