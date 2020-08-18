PlayMonster adds another highly experienced industry veteran to further expand its Executive Team

Jeff Freeman , a veteran senior-level business management and operations executive whose career includes twenty years in leadership positions at American Girl/Mattel, will join the team in the newly created role, reporting to CEO Bob Wann and based in the company's corporate headquarters in Beloit, WI. In his role, Freeman will lead and oversee the management of all areas of manufacturing (Distribution, Supply Chain, QC, Production and Maintenance) to build and develop operations that support the company's long and short-term planning and strategic direction.

For the last several years, Freeman has run a successful business management consulting practice, where he guided a variety of high-profile clients across different industries, while also serving as an Adjunct Professor at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Previously, Freeman served as the Senior Vice President - Supply Chain for American Girl from 2002 through 2016 where he oversaw a team of over 500 year-round employees and 1,700 seasonal staff at over 24 North American locations, managing an annual budget of over $200 million. Having completed his MBA in Operations Management from the University of Chicago, Freeman is poised to continue the momentum and aggressive growth seen at PlayMonster in the last three years.

"We are so pleased to welcome Jeff Freeman to the team," says Bob Wann, CEO and Chief PlayMonster. "At this time of International expansion and global franchise building, Jeff brings yet another significant and high level of experience to our leadership team in a very exciting growth period at PlayMonster.

"With PlayMonster's focus on global growth, new acquisitions, and franchise development, like Snap Ships, I could not be more pleased to join the PlayMonster team," says Jeff Freeman.

"I'm excited to jump back into the toy industry, which I love, and contribute to PlayMonster's continued success."

