PlayMonster Extends Global Brand Presence with Rebranding of Interplay UK Ltd

In 2016, PlayMonster acquired a North American license for Interplay's top-selling My Fairy Garden brand which saw major global success. After two years of strong partnership and continued growth, PlayMonster acquired Interplay's operations and full brand portfolio. Following years of successful cooperation, integrating business strategies and developing synergy in brand line-ups, the 2021 rebrand is a natural transition of the flourishing business relationship. With combined depth and breadth of resources, the new PlayMonster global business will become an even stronger performer in the global marketplace.

"This announcement will serve to expand PlayMonster's worldwide brand presence, and to further PlayMonster's growth and evolution towards becoming one of the industry's top toy companies," said Bob Wann, CEO, PlayMonster. "Everything we do across PlayMonster worldwide champions the power of play in children everywhere by continuing to innovate and bring smiles to young faces across the globe."

"PlayMonster LLC is a rapidly growing, global business, and Interplay has benefitted hugely from being a member of this great 'family'," said Adrian Whyles, Managing Director, Interplay. "We have extensive expansion plans in place and unifying the two companies with the PlayMonster brand gives us a unique scope to align famous brands and further extend our business relationships internationally."

2020 marked significant growth for PlayMonster/Interplay, which has expanded its commitment to the power of classic play with added strength in leadership, brand partnerships, multiple TOTY finalists and successful product introductions including Snap Ships, FabLab, My Fairy Garden and the must have game of the year, Drone Home.

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives, and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Farkle, SET®, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Face Paintoos™, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, and Snap Ships®.

Interplay has been established for 20 years in the UK and is a multi-award-winning company positioned at the quality end of the toy market, specialising in developing and marketing innovative toys and gifts. A product-lead company with a passion for creating high-quality kits at affordable prices and striving for nothing less than the best for customers, Interplay designs popular in-house brands such as My Fairy Garden®, FabLab®, Fuzzikins®, My Mermaid Lagoon®, CraftBox® My Living World® and myStyle®.

