PlayMonster's 5 Second Rule game celebrates its 10th anniversary with a chance to win a virtual seat to one of "Ellen's 12 Days of Giveaways"

You think it would be easy to name 3 things but imagine doing it under the pressure of a 5 second countdown! That's exactly what Michael Sistrunk discovered over a decade ago when he first created 5 Second Rule. In this game, time is not on your side, so just say what comes to mind and risk ridiculous answers slipping out as time twirls down on the unique twisted timer! The game offers a wide variety of topics from "Name 3 breeds of dogs" to "Name 3 spices" to "Name 3 things in your nightstand" which makes it appeal to everyone.

"The beauty of this game is that most people know the answers—there's no studying required, no doctorate-level education needed," says Sistrunk. "The timing is what will get you tongue-tied, and everyone's on level playing ground…to start."

5 Second Rule is perfect for game night because kids, teens, parents and grandparents can all play together. Best of all, there are three versions of the game to choose from: Junior, Family and Adult.

"It's hard to believe 5 Second Rule has been delivering hilarious laughter to game nights for 10 years," says Lisa Wuennemann, Master Marketing Monster. "Time really does fly when you're having fun!"

To celebrate 5 Second Rule's anniversary, PlayMonster and Ellen Digital Ventures have joined forces to celebrate the 10th anniversary with a contest. In an OMKalen episode, viewers are challenged to submit their best 5 Second Holiday Glow Up on EllenTube for a chance to win a virtual seat to one of "Ellen's 12 Days of Giveaways"! The 5 Second Holiday Glow Up contest launched on October 23rd and will run through November 6.

For more information about 5 Second Rule and the 5 Second Holiday Glow Up contest, please visit PlayMonster.com

To watch the best of celebrities playing 5 Second Rule on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwgk8S2XBWo

About PlayMonster

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives, and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus THINGS...®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Farkle, SET®, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Face Paintoos™, Fashion Plates®, Y'Art®, Latchkits®, and Snap Ships™.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Jonathan Siemens

ChizComm (on behalf of PlayMonster)

[email protected]



Lisa Wuennemann

PlayMonster

[email protected]

SOURCE PlayMonster LLC