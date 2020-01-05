PlayShifu Announces New Augmented Reality Toys

PlayShifu is revolutionizing the world of tomorrow by providing educational STEAM play experiences for the kids of today. As screen time continues to increase for children , the founders of PlayShifu - both parents - wanted to embrace technology as a part of their children's development and make screen time meaningful, not mindless. Shifu Orboot and Shifu Plugo, the brand's top flagships, retain more active users for longer average periods of time beyond their purchase date compared to similar products.

PlayShifu has three flagship AR gaming experiences:

NEW: Shifu Tacto : turns any tablet into an interactive board game

: turns any tablet into an interactive board game Shifu Plugo: AR gaming system building STEAM skills through story-based challenges

AR gaming system building STEAM skills through story-based challenges Shifu Orboot: AR-based planets to discover new eras, places, cultures and more

Shifu Tacto ($59.99 per gaming set)

New Flagship Gaming Experience

PlayShifu's latest product line turns any tablet into an interactive board game through augmented interactions and tactile play. Shifu Tacto enables a live connection between figurines and a digital display, combining the skills of classic board games with animated content following each move a player makes. There are three different gaming sets to choose from, and each one comes with one playboard and one companion app. Gaming sets include:

Tacto Elements (Ages 7-12): unravel the basics of chemistry hands-on

(Ages 7-12): unravel the basics of chemistry hands-on Tacto Laser (Ages 7-12): develop analytical thinking, creativity and spatial reasoning on interplanetary missions

(Ages 7-12): develop analytical thinking, creativity and spatial reasoning on interplanetary missions Tacto Quest (Ages 4-12): solve problems and use analytical thinking to navigate quests

Shifu Plugo ($35 per gaming kit; $49.99 for one gaming kit and gamepad)

Shifu Plugo is an AR-powered gaming system that consists of one gamepad, numerous interchangeable gaming kits and one companion app. Each gaming kit offers age-adaptive educational games and builds STEAM disciplines through story-based challenges.

NEW: Plugo Tunes (Ages 4-10): increase musical intelligence, persistence and creativity while learning to play piano through color association

(Ages 4-10): increase musical intelligence, persistence and creativity while learning to play piano through color association NEW: Plugo Slingshot (Ages 4-10): boost physics skills with an AR-powered slingshot

(Ages 4-10): boost physics skills with an AR-powered slingshot NEW: Plugo Letters (Ages 4-10): improve language, storytelling and comprehension with exciting word games and fun, hands-on play

Shifu Orboot ($49.99 per globe)

Shifu Orboot is perfect for homeschoolers, classrooms and parents to teach kids about planets through interactive experiences. Using a touchscreen device, kids explore a physical globe through visual storytelling, music and voice interactions and in-app quizzes and challenges. Powered by the Orboot app, available in eight languages, Shifu Orboot comes with one base, one companion app and offers two new interchangeable planets, including:

NEW: World of Dinosaurs (Ages 4+): dive into the prehistoric world to learn about more than 50 dinosaurs

(Ages 4+): dive into the prehistoric world to learn about more than 50 dinosaurs NEW: Planet Mars (Ages 7+): get to know the space missions and rovers traversing Mars

"As we enter a new decade, PlayShifu's latest toys will continue to positively integrate physical and digital play to develop foundational learning skills," said Vivek Goyal, CEO of PlayShifu. "Whether your child is discovering new cultures around the world or learning physics using a catapult, our toys use the benefits of modern technology combined with tactile play to enhance the STEAM learning experience."

New products can be ordered on the PlayShifu website in 2020 and will be on display throughout the duration of the 2020 International CES at Booth #45155 in The Sands, Halls A-D. The 2020 International CES event takes place January 7-10, 2020.

Additional product information, photos, videos and more can be found in the digital media kit. For more information, visit PlayShifu.com and follow PlayShifu on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About PlayShifu

Playshifu is the leading AR toy company offering a variety of immersive, educational toys that connect the physical and digital worlds. The play experiences are specially designed for kids ages 2 to 12 years and build foundational, STEAM skills through fun. Founded in 2016 by Dinesh Advani and Vivek Goyal after they saw a need to provide meaningful digital play experiences for their kids, PlayShifu is now loved around the world. With offices in the Bay Area and Bangalore, India, PlayShifu products are available in more than 15 countries. To purchase and find out more visit PlayShifu.com.

