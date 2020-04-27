PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Will Support Backward Compatibility, Reviving the Market for Physical Games from Companies Like New Used Media

PROVO, Utah, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, the consoles wars have continued to heat up. Both Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X have been confirmed to showcase a slew of amazing features — 4K gaming, SSD technology, blistering fast speeds, and more. Most notably, though, is the fact that both consoles are going to offer both physical and digital backward compatibility like never before.

The Xbox Series X will support physical game discs from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even the original Xbox console. While not every game may be supported, there is already a massive library of Xbox original and Xbox 360 games that are already supported. On the Xbox Series X, these games are said to run even faster and look even better than you remember. Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has publicly stated, "Our commitment to compatibility means existing Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, look and play better than ever before… Your favorite games, including titles in Xbox Game Pass, benefit from steadier framerates, faster load times and improved resolution and visual fidelity — all with no developer work required. Your Xbox One gaming accessories also come forward with you."

The next-generation Xbox isn't the only console coming out soon with next-level backward compatibility support. Sony's new PlayStation 5 is also confirmed to have backward compatibility support for more than 4,000 titles. One notable difference is that while the Xbox Series X will be able to play some Xbox original games, the PS5 will only be able to play physical discs from the previous generation console, the PS4.

In years past if you wanted to relive your childhood experience through nostalgic video gaming, you would have to go out and search for the console. Then, you would have to go out into the world and hunt down the physical copy of the game or games you want to play. Finally, after you get the used retro console home and all setup, only then could you finally play your game. Now, you can have one console sitting on your entertainment center to play practically any of your favorite games from past consoles without going through the hassle.

But even if you have a magic console that plays previous generation games dating all the way back to 2001, the new challenge is finding those games for your fancy new console. With the most recent console generations, there has been a hard and obvious push away from using physical copies of games to play — and this has caused some serious backlash from the gaming community. Not everyone is ready to move digital. In fact, many people enjoy having the game case and disc that they can hold in your hand and admire on their shelf. With the recent news about backward compatibility with discs for future consoles, the market and demand for physical copies of games are guaranteed to skyrocket.

New Used Media is a website and app platform that is the first of its kind. It connects people around the world or around the block and helps them upgrade their media library. You can trade movies, TV shows, books, and yes, video games. You can trade or buy your favorite games for previous-generation Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles, and more. You can find their trading platform at https://www.newusedmedia.com/ or download their app for free.

