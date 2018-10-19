Playstation Accessible Gaming, Adaptive Climbing Wall Featured at Abilities Expo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets and healthcare professionals attending Abilities Expo on February 22-24 at the LA Convention Center, West Hall A will discover the newest products, education and fun for all ages. They are eagerly anticipating the chance to test-drive SONY Playstation's new gaming accessibility features and scale "Mini El Capitan" with adaptive equipment that make the experience inclusive for all.

Admission to Abilities Expo is free and hours are Friday and Saturday, 11am-5pm and Sunday, 11am-4pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also available during show hours.

Meet TV Stars, YouTube Celebrities and Paralympians

Micah Fowler of ABC's hit sitcom Speechless will host a Q&A on Feb. 23 at 12:15pm, followed by a meet-and-greet. Learn more about his groundbreaking role at "JJ" and how Micah refuses to let CP define him. Comedian and YouTuber Zach Anner will talk to fans at the BraunAbility booth on Feb. 23 from 1:30-3:30pm. Terra Jole Dancing with the Stars and Little Women: LA fame will also host a Q&A. Join critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Ali McManus for a musical performance and sing-along, and Paralympians in basketball, sitting volleyball, fencing, javelin and tennis will show attendees that Olympic dreams are within their reach.

Newest Products/Services

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The AT Showcase will feature a multitude of products to enhance independence.

Informative Workshops

A series of compelling workshops on travel, sexuality and disability, therapeutic cannabis, accessible home design, financial planning and more are offered free-of-charge. On Feb. 23 at 10:30am renowned physician Dr. David Kipper, accompanied by KABC Radio talk-show host Peter Tilden, will answer any health-related questions from attendees.

Adaptive Sports, Dancing and Assistance Animals

Expo-goers can let loose with daily dance demos led by Chelsie Hill and the Rollettes, Infinite Flow and more. They'll also enjoy service dog demos and play adaptive sports like climbing, skateboarding, sitting volleyball, tennis, basketball, boccia, badminton, fencing, racing and table tennis. For more sports opportunities, attendees can visit Angel City Sports Zone all day, every day.

Visit http://www.abilities.com/losangeles.

