PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com Announce April Madness With Free-To-Play Bracket For NBA's Horse Challenge

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. and PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the absence of regular season games, the NBA is staging a HORSE competition between current and former NBA stars, as well as a couple of WNBA stars. The NBA's Horse Challenge is set-up as a single-elimination bracket where Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will face off against former NBA Champion Chauncey Billups. The winner of that match-up will face the winner of the battle between former WNBA star from the Indiana Fever, Tamika Catchings, vs. Utah Jazz's Mike Conley Jr. On the other side of the bracket, current Chicago Bull, Zach LaVine, will play against former Boston Celtics great, Paul Pierce, and current Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star, Chris Paul, is facing WNBA Chicago Sky star, Allie Quigley.

PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ and PA and BetRivers.com in PA are offering all their players a free to play bracket with a $1000 pool on each site for the winners. Players can make their picks starting Saturday morning, April 11, until 7 P.M. Sunday evening April 12th. It works much like a March Madness bracket but with only 8 participants. Players will earn a point for each correct pick in the quarterfinal round, 2 points for each correct pick in the semifinal round and 3 points for picking the correct winner. The winners of the bracket will receive a share of $1000 bonus money.

"We are happy to offer our NBA bettors an alternative while the season is suspended," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O of Rush Street Interactive, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com. "The NBA has been very creative with this HORSE Challenge and we think our bracket will add some additional excitement for our bettors."

Quarterfinals will be aired on ESPN on Sunday April 12 between 7 and 9pm ET. The semifinals and Championship game will be aired on ESPN (and streamed on the ESPN app) on Thursday April 16 at 9pm ET.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and, most recently, in Illinois (@ Rivers Casino in Des Plaines). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive