PlaySugarHouse.com Launches Weekly NFL Betting Tips Segment With Analyst Calling 11/13 Picks Correctly

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaySugarHouse.com has called in an expert to help players make solid picks on NFL games. David Tuchman, a professional sports analyst, has joined the SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino team to host a weekly segment called "Tuck's Takes." So far, Tuchman has gone 11 for 13 in the two minute segments he's put together for a weekly television feature that airs Sunday mornings, where he makes picks for four featured games. Last Sunday, he made two picks in the Chicago game against Arizona, both of which he called correctly. A former in-studio analyst for NFL Sunday on Sky Sports, Tuck will break down the different matchups each week and offer his insights on which bets to take. Tuchman also hosted The World Series of Poker live stream on ESPN for nearly a decade and hosted ProFootball Focus, an NFL Podcast, for several years. Now, he will make his predictions for every game in short videos that will be posted on PlaySugarHouse.com, SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino's social media sites, and also on Philadelphia – market television Sunday mornings. Tuchman will share his predictions for all games this season, leading up to and including the super bowl.

"We celebrate winning at Playsugarhouse.com and we want to give our players information to make smart, informed picks," said Mattias Stetz Chief Operating Officer of Rush Street Interactive, which operates SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino. "Our players will compare their picks with Tuchman's and try to beat him each week. The competition makes the games that much more exciting."

Here's a look at Tuck's Takes for weeks 1, 2, 3 and also his picks for the upcoming week 4:

Week 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_OWw7zhVBU

Game Tuck's Take Result Pittsburgh at Cleveland CLE +3.5 21-21 Buffalo at Baltimore BAL -7.5 3-47 LA Rams at Oakland LAR -4 33-13 NY Jets at Detroit NYJ +6.5 48-17

Week 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAC96wvCe4Q

Game Tuck's Take Result Carolina at Atlanta CAR +5.5 24-31 (loss) Kansas City at Pittsburgh KC +4.5 42-37 LA Chargers at Buffalo LAC -7 31-20 Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Over 44 points 21-27



Week 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sa2Hk1dkgX8&feature=youtu.be

Game Tuck's Take Result Cincinnati v Carolina CIN +2.5 21-31 (loss) Oakland v Miami MIA -3.5 20-28 Chicago v Arizona ARI +5.5 & Under 38 points 16-14 New England v Detroit DET +6.5 10-26

Week 4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQgxOG9L-jM

This is just the latest move by SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino to enhance player experience. They are proud to lead the competition with the most live in-game bet options available in the entire New Jersey online gaming market.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based business launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and in August 2018 it added an integrated sportsbook. Additionally, RSI was the first U.S. gaming company to launch a regulated online sportsbook in Latin America. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners. For more information, visit https://rushstreetgaming.com/interactive. SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

