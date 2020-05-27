PlaySugarHouse.com Makes U.S. History With Largest Ever Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot Of Over Half A Million Dollars

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaySugarHouse.com is making history with the highest winning Divine Fortune jackpot in the United States. An Audubon, Pennsylvania woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing the progressive online slot game late last night when she hit the jackpot for $533,239.70. Divine Fortune is only available in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and this is the biggest jackpot to date in both states.

The 34-year-old woman joined the online gaming community at PlaySugarHouse.com just last month, and was playing on the mobile site from home when she hit the jackpot.

"It is exciting to see history being made in a positive way during these difficult and uncertain times," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com. "These huge jackpots are life changing for our players, especially when good news is needed now more than ever."

This is the fourteenth Divine Fortune jackpot at PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania since its launch last summer.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) as well as Colorado and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and, most recently, in Illinois (@ Rivers Casino in Des Plaines). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

