PlaySugarHouse.com NJ Is Offering Football Bettors A Chance To Win A Million Dollars

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, PlaySugarHouse.com is offering players in New Jersey a chance to win big! The Million Dollar Streak™ contest requires players to pick the winner against the spread of each Thursday NFL game. Players simply need to place a minimum $25 wager on the spread on the Thursday games during the season to take part in the Streak contest, which is now open:

Here's the link to PlaySugarHouse.com Million Dollar Streak Contest.

Along with the chance to win a $1,000,000, players will also win other exciting bonuses and cash prizes if they simply win 3 or more spread bets in a row. In addition to the chance to win a million dollar prize, one football bettor on PlaySugarHouse.com with the season's top overall streak will win an all-expense paid trip for two to the 2020 Big Game in Miami. Here is how the "MILLION DOLLAR STREAK" ™ contest works:

Every Thursday NFL football game, players who bet $25 or more on the pre-game spread, for either team, are eligible

or more on the pre-game spread, for either team, are eligible When a player wins each bet, that player builds his/her winning streak. Players can check personal stats and the longest active streak each week and start collecting rewards as early as week 3 (prizes increase in value as streak lengths increase and are based upon the final winning streak achieved)

Players have the chance to win all the way up to a cool $1,000,000 in cash if they run the table on NFL games played on Thursdays this season

in cash if they run the table on NFL games played on Thursdays this season When a streak ends, players can start over and there is no limit on the number of streaks a player can achieve, other than the numbers of Thursday games. The player with the season's longest overall streak wins a guaranteed all-expense paid trip for two to the Big Game in Miami

Players can start their winning streaks by placing a pre-game spread bet, of $25 or more, before this Thursday's NFL season opener. Winning streaks can be created and extended at any time during the season until the last of the 17 NFL Thursday games is played on Thursday, December 12 th, including all 3 games on Thanksgiving, by simply visiting PlaySugarHouse.com **

NFL fans in New Jersey can't wait for professional football to officially kick off this week and PlaySugarHouse.com NJ wants to make the Thursday night games even more fun to watch…and win.

"We know our players are really excited about betting during the upcoming NFL season," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "We wanted to make this season even more thrilling for football fans by creating a Streak contest where a million dollars can be won – we're nervous because it's very possible for players to win huge. It's an innovative contest that gives our players a fun way to enjoy the sports betting action, to make a lot of money, and with one lucky player guaranteed to go to Miami to watch the Big Game in person."

*Players can only play one streak at a time, but if broken they can start over. Prize Levels:

3 game streak: $25 in Bonus Money

4 game streak: $50 in Bonus Money

5 game streak: $100 in Bonus Money

6 game streak: $150 in Bonus Money

7 game streak: $250 in Bonus Money

8 game streak: $500 gift card to game tickets or $500 in Bonus Money

9 game streak: $500 gift card to game tickets AND $500 in Bonus Money

10 game streak: $500 gift card to game tickets AND $2,000 in Bonus Money

11 game streak: $5,000 in Cash Value

12 game streak: $10,000 in Cash Value

13 game streak: $25,000 in Cash Value

14 game streak: $50,000 in Cash Value

15 game streak: $100,000 in Cash Value

16 game streak: $250,000 in Cash Value

17 game streak: $1,000,000 in Cash Value

**Players must be in New Jersey to enter and submit picks each week

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com , in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition to being the first to launch a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (at Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and a legal online sportsbook in the state of Pennsylvania (at PlaySugarHouse.com), RSI was also the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (at Rusbhet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos, as well as selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com .

