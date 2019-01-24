PlayUp Ltd. & The BetMakers Holdings Ltd. Complete Acquisition Deal

Australian based gaming company PlayUp has confirmed its completion of the acquisition of TopBetta Pty Ltd.

SYDNEY, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayUp Ltd has paid in full AU$6 million for the acquisition of the TopBetta Pty Ltd including TopBetta and MadBookie brands.

The final payment of AU$1 million was originally scheduled to be made on January 29th, however, following The Betmakers Holdings Ltd satisfying all contractual terms, PlayUp brought forward the payment to January 25th.

"We are pleased to announce the formal completion of the acquisition of the TopBetta and MadBookie platforms," said PlayUp CEO Daniel Simic.

"TopBetta and MadBookie are well known Australia-wide for providing quality bookmaking services. We are proud to have these brands as a part of our rapidly growing online gaming ecosystem."

As announced on 25th January to ASX;

"The Board of The BetMakers Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to confirm that it has received the final payment of AU$1 Million from PlayUp Australia Pty Limited for the purchase of TopBetta Pty Ltd and associated brands, including TopBetta and MadBookie. The Company has now received in full AU$6 Million for the sale of the assets."

About PlayUp:

PlayUp Limited is a Universal Gaming Platform offering Daily Fantasy Sports, sports and race betting, fantasy stables, eSports, and casino table games. PlayUp makes up the team behind the PlayChip and operates PlayUp.com, ClassicBet, Draftstars, Betting.Club, TopBetta, and MadBookie. PlayUp Limited will deliver the world's first fully-integrated, blockchain enabled global fantasy sports, online sports betting and gaming ecosystem.

SOURCE PlayUp

