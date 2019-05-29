Plaza Premium Group Officially Lands US with the Debut of Airport Meet-and-Greet Service Allways at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

HONG KONG, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneer and global leader in airport hospitality services Plaza Premium Group is driving a strategic global expansion plan that includes US, China, India and Indonesia with a total investment of USD100 million in the next two years. The launch of airport meet-and-greet service Allways is one of the group's key milestones to establishing footprint in the US market, followed by the opening of Plaza Premium Lounge in Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport in 2020.

"We have a proven track record of developing and managing airport hospitality services in the world including Brazil and Canada in the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Europe. It's time for us to introduce our engaging and welcoming hospitality to the US market," shares Mr. Song Hoi-see, Founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group. "DFW Airport is among the busiest airports not only in the US but the world; it is also an internationally renowned transport hub with nonstop international and domestic services to almost 250 destinations. This represents a huge market potential for us to showcase our well-reputed airport hospitality services, thanks to DFW Airport."

To ensure seamless airport experience for leisure and business travelers, family vacationers, corporate clients and government VIPs, Allways includes a range of bespoke services from welcome greetings, escort through custom and security check, and baggage handling. In 2020, the journey will be complemented with Plaza Premium Lounge experience that aims to offer comfort and convenience to travelers spending time at the airport. Three-time (2016-2018) winner of Skytrax "World's Best Independent Airport Lounge," Plaza Premium Lounge is the largest network of independent airport lounges with more than 70 locations in over 30 international airports globally.

Currently, Allways service teams operate at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada; Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India and Macau International Airport in addition to DFW Airport while Allways' porterage service is available at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

A combination of service options are available to cater to the needs of individuals or travelers in groups arriving, transiting and departing the airport. Gold, Silver and Family packages are priced starting at USD59 per booking. For enquiries or reservation, please visit www.allwaysvip.com, email dfw@allwaysvip.com or call +1 972 973 6464. Reservation must be made at least 36 hours in advance and confirmed 24 hours prior to arrival flight time or departure flight time.

About Allways

Allways features a seamless end-to-end airport meet-and-greet experience from curb to apron and apron to curb for guests traveling alone, in groups or with families with purposes of business or leisure. Allways' professional teams welcome guests from the moment they arrive at the airport to offer a menu of services including but not limited to greetings at arrival gates, buggy service, fast-track assistance, porter service, airport lounge access, escort to transportation pick-up and limousine arrangement.

To learn more: www.allwaysvip.com

About Plaza Premium Group

With a mission to Make Travel Better, Plaza Premium Group is the pioneer and industry leader in innovating global airport hospitality services and facilities in over 160 locations of 44 international airports across the world. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong, the group comprises five core business segments: airport lounges Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge; airport hotel and leisure service, Aerotel and Refreshhh by Aerotel; airport meet & greet service Allways; a range of Airport Dining concepts. In addition to its own brands, Plaza Premium Group develops and operates lounges for leading airlines, alliances and corporates around the world, including but not limited to Cathay Pacific Airways, Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Star Alliance, SkyTeam, American Express and many more.

The group has won more than 60 accolades in the last five years, including "World's Best Independent Airport Lounge" for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, the global benchmark of aviation excellence. In addition, the group's Founder and CEO Mr. Song Hoi-see was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year and Master Entrepreneur of The Year 2018 Malaysia.

Plaza Premium Group is the world's market leader of airport hospitality solutions with industry expertise and global reach, currently employing more than 5,000 staff and serving over 15 million passengers annually. By continuously innovating and striving to surpass travelers' expectations of airport experiences, the group is growing exponentially across major international airports globally.

To learn more: www.plazapremiumgroup.com

Connect with us: Linkedin @plazapremiumgroup & twitter @PPG_worldleader

