PLDT builds $75M PH link of Asia Direct Cable, boosts Intra-Asia Connectivity

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines' largest fully integrated telco PLDT will continue to expand its international cable network as the initial phase of cable construction of the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) begins.

The construction of the 9,400-kilometer subsea cable will commence in the Philippines and target completion of all landing links is end of 2023. When completed, ADC will link seven international cable landing points across East and Southeast Asia from Batangas, Philippines to Tuas, Singapore; Chung Hom Kok, Hong Kong; Maruyama, Japan; Quy Nhon, Vietnam; Sri Racha, Thailand; and Shantou, Mainland China.

"Along with PLDT's existing international submarine cable systems, the Asia Direct Cable will boost and diversify the Philippines' connectivity within the Asian region," said PLDT President & CEO, Al S. Panlilio.

"ADC will strengthen not only PLDT's global network, but will also further advance the country's digitalization and growing digital economy," adds Panlilio.

ADC will feature a minimum of 200G DWDM system per wavelength design, which will significantly expand PLDT's network bandwidth going in and out of the country. Once fully equipped, this will provide PLDT an additional international network capacity of at least 36Tbps for faster delivery of hyperscale data across East and Southeast Asia.

"The Asia Direct Cable will strongly bolster PLDT's mission to make the Philippines the next hyperscaler destination in Asia-Pacific. This investment solidifies our commitment to enrich and synergize the country's Hyperscale Ecosystem of connected digital infrastructures, such as data centers, subsea cables, domestic fiber network, 5G, cloud, and IOT," said PLDT SVP & Head of Enterprise Business Group, Jojo G. Gendrano.

ADC and the recently energized Jupiter cable system will drive global data straight to and from VITRO Sta. Rosa and the rest of PLDT's data center facilities across the country, strengthening the Philippines' advantage as a strategic digital hub in the region.

ADC is a global consortium comprised of leading technology companies, including PLDT, China Telecom, China Unicom, National Telecom, Singtel, SoftBank Corp., Tata Communications and Viettel Group.

The upcoming ADC and Apricot cables systems will increase to 19 the number of international submarine cable systems of PLDT and once fully equipped will expand current international network capacity of 60 Tbps to over 130 Tbps. Together with the most expansive fiber optic cable infrastructure and the largest data center network across the archipelago, PLDT's network remains unparalleled in the Philippines.

