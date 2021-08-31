Pledging Support for Afghan Refugees, A Commitment to Tackling the Climate Crisis, and Backing Physical and Human Infrastructure, U.S. Mayors Adopt Slate of New Policy Positions

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) Executive Committee convened virtually to wrap up the 89th Annual Meeting. Mayors had planned to meet in person in Austin, Texas earlier in the month, but that was not possible due to COVID-19 and public health concerns. The important work of the Conference has carried on, however, and last week the standing committees met virtually to debate and advance policy resolutions that speak to the important issues facing American cities. The Executive Committee today considered those resolutions and voted to adopt them as official policy of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Detailed roundups of the four days of committee meeting can be found here, here, here, and here. Among the notable resolutions adopted today was one that expresses support for the U.S. resettlement of Afghan refugees who stood by the United States. The climate crisis has long been a primary concern for American mayors, and the Conference adopted 11 resolutions that speak to ways to fight climate change. Mayors spoke in support of a bipartisan infrastructure moving through Congress as well as key components of President Biden's American Families Plan. Other notable resolutions adopted today include support for voting rights, cannabis legalization, and important housing programs such as Community Development Block Grants. To watch all the deliberations, visit the USCM Annual Meeting page.

The resolutions adopted today by the Executive Committee will now serve as USCM policy and will guide the organizations advocacy efforts for the coming year. Following the Executive Committee meeting, USCM President Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley released the following statement:

"While we were disappointed not to be in person together this year, the U.S. Conference of Mayors is as strong as ever and we continue to do our work. The last year has proven what can be accomplished when bipartisan mayors speak with one voice. The Conference has laid out a bold vision that highlights the opportunities that exist to further strengthen American cities. We need action to rebuild America's physical infrastructure and reimagine what kind of support we can provide American families. We should stand with the Afghans who stood with the United States. And we must never let up in our fights for voting rights and against this climate crisis. I'm grateful to all the mayors who took part in our Annual Meeting this year, and proud of the policy that we have adopted today."

