Plenty of Fish Announces Industry's First Member Advisory Council

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating app Plenty of Fish today announced the industry's first Member Pod, an advisory council comprised of real users. The goal of the Member Pod is to gain feedback from a diverse group of people to foster innovation and enhance the Plenty of Fish experience.

According to a recent study* of more than 2,000 singles across the U.S., more than 1/3 of singles say they have ideas that could improve dating apps and would love to recommend new features.

"Our number one priority is to listen and learn from the people who matter most to us - our members," said Malgosia Green, CEO, Plenty of Fish. "By creating a member advisory council, we can better understand the dating experience through insights and ideas directly from singles."

The Plenty of Fish team is seeking a diverse group of members from the U.S. who are passionate about sharing ideas and providing their insights on dating and the online dating experience. Members will receive early access to new products and features to test and inform product updates and will attend planning meetings with fellow members and Plenty of Fish executives. Interested Plenty of Fish members can apply to join the inaugural Plenty of Fish Member Pod, via http://bit.ly/POFMemberPodApplication .

Learn more about the Member Pod on the Plenty of Fish blog, The Latest Catch, here .

Plenty of Fish Survey Methodology

2,000 U.S.-based singles were polled online in January 2020. Participants were ages 18-70+ with 45% identifying as male and 55% female.

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish, a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies, and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.

SOURCE Plenty of Fish

Related Links

http://www.pof.com

