Plenty of ridesharing, shuttle and parking options available at Ontario International

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) is prepared to meet the demand for customers with Lyft, online pre-book parking and free shuttles provided by Omnitrans. The assurance came as TNC Uber Technologies Inc. announced it intended to stop serving ONT effective Friday, September 13, 2019, in a dispute over trip fees.

"We are confident we have plenty of capacity to accommodate all ONT customers wishing to use a ridesharing service to be dropped off and picked up curbside at our airport," said ONT CEO Mark Thorpe. "Customers who do not already have the Lyft mobile app installed on their mobile devices are urged to download it now so they are ready to ride."

Uber announced plans to stop serving Ontario airport following a $1 increase in the fee for each pick-up and drop-off. The higher fee went into effect July 1. In August, Uber notified the Ontario officials of the decision to stop its Ontario airport operations effective September 13, 2019.

More than 5 million air passengers flew through Ontario airport last year. The airport, which was recently honored by a travel industry publication as the nation's best alternative airport, has welcomed more than 3 million domestic and international travelers through July this year.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 22 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

