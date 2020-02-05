Plethora Businesses Represents Shareholders in the Sale of Quality Fabrication, Inc.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora Businesses, an M&A advisory firm headquartered in Orange, CA, is pleased to announce the sale of Quality Fabrication (www.quality-fab.com) to Canerector Inc. Plethora was the exclusive Sell-side Advisor for the selling shareholders.

Quality Fabrication is a premier metal manufacturer serving the global market. Founded in 1980, the Company provides precision sheet metal fabricating and machining needs to myriad industries including lighting, audio & visual, aerospace & defense, and telecommunications. The Company has a vertically integrated operation self-contained under one roof and can manage entire projects from design & engineering support to intermediate assembly.

"Quality Fabrication has a long history of providing best in class service to their clients. We are pleased to have negotiated a deal that maximized value to the shareholders while also safeguarding Company's legacy," says Robert Fahrenhorst at Plethora Businesses. "The sale offers an exciting opportunity for Canerector to expand its family of businesses while strengthening their foothold in the California market. This acquisition promises a long-term investment approach, synergistic growth opportunities, and the right mix of cultural alignment for the two companies."

The business will continue to operate from its current location in Chatsworth, CA, as part of Canerector's overall United States operating segment. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Canerector is a multi-divisional company focused on metal fabrication and industrial manufacturing with corporate offices based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Their extensive portfolio of companies operate across North America and employ more than 3,000 people. For more information, visit www.canerector.com.

About Plethora Businesses: Plethora Businesses is a boutique M&A Advisory firm, providing Sell-side and Buy-side M&A, corporate strategy outsourcing, valuations and consulting services to middle market businesses. Plethora is celebrating its 21st year in the industry. For more information, visit the Plethora website at plethorabusinesses.com.

